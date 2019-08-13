‘The Nightingale’ sings a song of vengeance

× Expand The Nightingale

Colonialism seeks to erase all facets of indigenous experience in the name of western tradition and white supremacy. Historically, the British Empire has been notoriously adept at achieving these goals by any means necessary, using brutal terrorism tactics and indoctrination campaigns to ensure ideological control over foreign lands.

Nineteenth century Australia was such a setting. Some of the Crown’s most heinous atrocities were committed during The Black War in the 1820s, when English troops occupied the island of Tasmania (then called Van Diemen’s Land) in order to systematically wipe out Aboriginal tribes.

Jennifer Kent’s The Nightingale, one of the most forceful and unflinching anti-colonialist films to be released in years, takes place during this particularly ugly time period. Every square inch of the cramped Academy ratio frame inspires feelings of menace and suffocation. One character strolls down a quiet forest path singing a hymn, a knife in hand just in case the rustling foliage becomes something more sinister.

This quiet but dangerous scene alludes to the damaging psychological imprint left on the countryside by violent colonizers like Hawkins (Sam Claflin), an entitled and insecure British officer who’s been exiled to lead a squad of drunken conscripts deep in uncharted territory. Kent positions him as the purest distillation of colonialist evil, someone who views minorities and women merely as property to pillage and dump.

An Irish convict named Clare (Aisling Franciosi) knows all too well what it’s like living under the thumb of the British oppressor. She was brought to the wilderness by Hawkins in order to serve out her sentence. During the three years since Clare arrived, she has fallen in love with another Irish ex-con and recently given birth to their child. Hawkins views these developments as a direct threat to his control, reacting in the only way he knows how—with force.

The Nightingale is not an easy film to watch, mostly because of how frankly it depicts violence against women and children. Kent carefully presents this harsh imagery as a byproduct of failing colonialist institutions. Without going into specifics, Clare and her young family experience this firsthand, initiating what will become an epic revenge narrative that provides a window into the collective suffering of an entire native population.

Clare’s quest for retribution against Hawkins and two other murdering officers not only defies the gender expectations of the day (multiple well-meaning men try to stop her), but also the conventions associated with Westerns in general. So too does her complicated relationship with Billy (Baykali Ganambarr), the Black tracker she hires to help her navigate the rough terrain.

The British see both characters as second-class citizens, but that designation only empowers them to learn more about each other’s traumas and familial backgrounds. Kent juxtaposes tense chase sequences with quiet campfire interludes that allow Clare and Billy time to examine the cultural and social nuances of their prickly situation. What begins as a tenuous partnership founded on mutual fear eventually develops into something ethereal and liberating.

If Clare and Billy find strength in each other’s vengeance, Hawkins has the systematic injustices of colonialism to fuel his opportunistic savagery. Compared to the wonderfully humanist performances of Franciosi and Ganambarr, Claflin’s villainous turn is the perfect encapsulation of merciless self-righteous privilege.

Melding sparse landscape photography with shockingly blunt violence—eerily reminiscent of Jim Jarmusch’s Dead Man—Kent is working in very different tonal territory than The Babadook, her horror debut. But there are spaces for thematic overlap, especially in the way she refuses to present emotionally vulnerable mothers as victims.

An ambitious and angry genre film, The Nightingale (opening Friday, Aug. 16) is awash in confrontational iconography that reveals the high crimes of colonialist histories traditionally written by white men. Taken in that context, the film constructs noticeable parallels with white supremacist acts of terrorism in modern America, making it so much more than a period piece