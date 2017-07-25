The pen is mightier than the sword in ‘City of Ghosts’

× Expand City of Ghosts

In 2015’s Cartel Land, Matthew Heineman examines Mexico’s drug trafficking epidemic from inside the lion’s den, interviewing vigilante leaders fighting the cartels on both sides of the border. The film’s rawness stems from its close proximity to danger and panic, which in turn creates a nightmarish subjectivity that is constantly under duress.

Heineman’s new documentary City of Ghosts works in reverse fashion, exploring the experiences of Syrian activists who’ve been forced to flee their hometown of Raqqa after ISIS forces took control in 2014. Operating from afar in Turkey and Germany, “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently,” a collective of citizen journalists, illuminate the mass atrocities perpetrated within a city now cut off from the rest of the world.

After giving a brief historical recap of the Arab Spring and ISIS’s violent land grab, City of Ghosts focuses on the personal stories of its subjects and the many challenges they face covering Raqqa from a distance. Each man has experienced extreme trauma; their family members and colleagues have been assassinated, sometimes even in videos shared online. The journalists also face reprisals from ISIS sympathizers operating in their new home countries.

Horrific b-roll footage from within Raqqa is used strategically to heighten the importance of the group’s calls for global intervention and awareness. It’s hard to deny the importance of this project from an ideological perspective. But Heineman’s emotional approach threatens to turn City of Ghosts into a PSA for “Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently” rather than a complex character study of dedicated men struggling to fight evil on the digital front lines.

With Raqqa’s liberation imminent, hopefully Hieneman will take the opportunity to follow these brave men back home and dig even deeper into their harrowing experiences.

Opening

A Ghost Story: After a struggling musician (Casey Affleck) dies in a car accident, his ghost returns and spends eternity watching the woman (Rooney Mara) he once loved.

Atomic Blonde: Charlize Theron plays a badass MI6 agent who must recover a list of double agents in Berlin during the Cold War.

City of Ghosts: Citizen journalists from Raqqa, Syria attempt to illuminate the atrocities of ISIS after being exiled from their homeland.

It Stains the Sands Red: A woman finds herself stranded in the middle of desert with a ravenous zombie on her trail. Opens Friday, July 28, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge: Polish actress Karolina Gruszka stars in this sweeping biography of the legendary, Nobel Prize–winning physicist and chemist. Opens Friday, July 28, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Pop Aye: In this melancholic road movie, a disenchanted architect travels around Thailand with his long-lost pet elephant. Opens Friday, July 28, at the Ken Cinema.

The Emoji Movie: A multi-expressional emoji named Gene sets off to become a normal emoji. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

The Women’s Balcony: When a charismatic rabbi enters their lives, some women in Jerusalem attempt to unite their neighborhood and preserve their traditions. Opens Friday, July 28, at AMC La Jolla Village 12 and Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain.