The resilient sitting ducks of ‘Dunkirk’

Cornered by failing memory (Memento), past trauma (Insomnia, The Batman Trilogy), crippling ego (The Prestige), shifting dreamscapes (Inception) and global extinction (Interstellar), the heroes of Christopher Nolan’s films are each confronted with crises of purpose. Their masculine genre stories, defined by non-linear trickery and bravura special effects, work to aestheticize this ongoing struggle of body and mind with the hopes of creating a cinematic experience like no other. Few mainstream filmmakers have shown this level of ambition or scope, nor the same capacity to encourage unchecked hubris.

Nolan’s virtues and shortcomings fuse together in the enthralling war triptych Dunkirk, where the motif of escape repeatedly wavers between personal and collective experiences. The year is 1940 and Allied Forces have been pushed nearly into the English Channel by advancing German troops. Approximately 400,000 British, French, Canadian, Polish, Dutch and Danish soldiers line the massive beaches waiting to be evacuated. Nazi U-boats scour the waters, sinking rescue vessels with ease, while ruthless dive-bombers strafe the sand from the sky.

Dunkirk’s massive story unfolds through three different temporal prisms. “The Mole” takes place over the course of one week on the windswept dunes of Dunkirk’s coast where young grunts Tommy (Fionn Whitehead), Alex (Harry Styles) and Gibson (Aneurin Barndard) do everything they can to evade certain death. “The Sea” explores a single day’s time in which English civilian boat captain Mr. Dawson (Mark Rylance) and his teenage crew set out to help with the evacuation. Finally, “The Air” depicts a tense hour in the cockpit of a cramped Spitfire helmed by Farrier (Tom Hardy) who patrols the skies attempting (sometimes fruitlessly) to protect his compatriots from above. All three divergent timelines sporadically overlap, creating a fractured mosaic of situational survival.

Traditionally, Nolan transcribes panic and hopelessness through the perspective of a single character, but in Dunkirk this feeling spreads across the vast IMAX frame. Swaths of the fatigued soldiers stacked in stationary rows are sitting ducks against the screaming aircraft of the Third Reich. After reaching a medic vessel bound for home, Nolan’s young trio temporarily find themselves trapped in a watery tomb thanks to a perfectly placed German torpedo. The marooned, shell-shocked officer (Cillian Murphy) Mr. Dawson picks up on the way to Dunkirk reflects the survival guilt that eventually permeates each character.

Of the three narrative threads, Farrier’s roving perch best represents the film’s portrayal of split-second pragmatism. Cinematographer Hoyte Van Hoytema’s pristine aerial imagery is a study in jarring opposites—quiet blue horizons contrast with the ever-rickety gun sight and ear-splitting rev of the plane’s Rolls Royce engine. During multiple tense dogfights, the pilots work in a constant state of emergency. But to those witnesses on the ground, their sacrifice provides a much-needed jolt of bravery.

As Dunkirk spends more time with certain characters, their experiences seem increasingly conventional. Despite hardly saying a word, Tommy becomes the de facto moral compass that stands in opposition to Alex’s “Britain first” mentality. Nolan embraces the emotion of skillful propaganda as Mr. Dawson’s civilian fleet arrives at Dunkirk, and when the rousing words of Winston Churchill are quoted directly in the final moments. Yet clues emerge suggesting he is also wary about the need for rushed nationalism. Look no further than the imposing image of a burning Spitfire being flanked by faceless Nazi troops.

Nolan’s best and worst impulses are at war in Dunkirk, which opens Friday, July 21. One moment the director captures a breathtaking and quiet birds-eye-view of a minesweeper capsizing, and the next he’s hammering home “war is hell” themes with a deadening thud. While that contrast can be frustrating, it doesn’t detract from the film’s powder keg urgency and blistering formal achievements. Much of Dunkirk is unforgettable, a relentless ode to minor human victories in the face of colossal national disaster.