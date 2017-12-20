The trouble with ‘Downsizing’

× Expand Paramount Pictures DOWNSIZING Downsizing

Populated with scoundrels, grumps and cheaters, Alexander Payne’s formidable canon has never been easy on self-serving men. Paul Giamatti’s insecure wine snob finds redemption only by making peace with failure in Sideways. Matthew Broderick’s corrupt high school principal dies a slow professional death in Election. What connects them—and similarly perplexed characters played by George Clooney (The Descendants), Jack Nicholson (About Schmidt) and Bruce Dern (Nebraska)—is a growing sense of masculine panic.

There’s nothing particularly anxious about Paul Safranek (Matt Damon), the kind-hearted but clueless occupational therapist at the heart of Payne’s new satire Downsizing. If anything, the middle-aged Nebraskan has accepted life’s intrinsic economic and emotional limitations. Better to appreciate what you have than worry about what you don’t.

Meanwhile, overpopulation and global warming have ravaged the world at large. Scrambling for a solution, Norwegian scientists develop an experimental shrinking process that allows humans to create infinitesimal communities around the world, thus lowering their global footprint. There’s also a massive economic benefit to becoming small, and after much one-sided discussion, Paul’s unhappy wife, Audrey (Kristin Wiig) convinces him they need to take the plunge.

Promises of wealth and happiness prove to be equally as futile when life occurs at a fraction of the size. From this disappointment, Payne’s gimmicky set-up evolves into a socially aware character study where delusions of self-worth butt up against capitalist greed and class division. Paul’s inevitable awakening comes during time spent with exiled Vietnamese activist Ngoc Lan Tran (Hong Chau), whose suffering and persistence inspires his seismic ideological shift.

Downsizing (opening Dec. 22) is both ambitious and fundamentally problematic. Caricature of minority characters and low emotional stakes keep it from being a powerful apocalyptic allegory. And then there’s Paul, whose flat moralizing and mopey demeanor makes audiences pine for the typical Payne curmudgeon.

Opening

All the Money in the World: The story of John Paul Getty III’s kidnapping, and the desperate attempt by his mother (Michelle Williams) to persuade their billionaire grandfather (Christopher Plummer) to pay the ransom.

Call Me By Your Name: A beautifully rendered gay romance from director Luca Guadagnino about a teenager (Timothée Chalamet) who falls for a visiting grad student (Armie Hammer) while on summer sabbatical in Northern Italy.

Downsizing: Matt Damon shrinks himself to get wealthy in Alexander Payne’s ambitious social satire set in a world where overpopulation threatens the environment.

Father Figures: Comedy is relative in this story of fraternal twin brothers (Owen Wilson and Ed Helms) who set out on the road to discover the truth about their absent father.

Hostiles: Christian Bale grimaces and scowls as an Army captain forced to escort a Cheyenne chief and his family back to their homeland of Montana in 1892. Directed by Scott Cooper (Out of the Furnace).

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle: Since Hollywood has officially run out of ideas, the beloved board game has been turned into an action film starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart and Jack Black. Opens Wednesday, Dec. 20.

Loving Vincent: Mystery surrounds the death of famed painter Vincent van Gogh in 1890 France in the first fully painted feature film. Opens Friday, Dec. 22, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Molly’s Game: Writer/director Aaron Sorkin casts Jessica Chastain as Molly Bloom, the real-life Olympic skier who went on to run the world’s most exclusive, high-end poker game.

Pitch Perfect 3: In what will hopefully (please merciful Jesus) be the last in the popular musical franchise, Anna Kendrick leads her band of acapella misfits on a USO tour where they compete with a group who (gasp!) plays instruments.

Shadowman: In the 1980s, Richard Hambleton was a specter in the night that painted hundreds of startling silhouettes on the walls of lower Manhattan and, along with Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat, sparked the street art movement. Opens Friday, Dec. 22, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Greatest Showman: This original musical is inspired by the life and career of P.T. Barnum (played by Hugh Jackman), whose visionary circus act marked the birth of modern show business. Opens Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The Florida Project: The story of a precocious six year-old and her ragtag group of friends whose summer break is filled with childhood wonder and adventure while the adults around them struggle with hard times. Opens Friday, Dec. 22, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

A Christmas Story: Young Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) obsesses over getting a Red Ryder BB gun for Christmas while his family haphazardly prepares for the holiday season. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 20, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Fräulein—A Winter Tale: A powerful solar storm hits Earth causing power surges, blackouts and unexpected guests after a mysterious tourist passes through the gates of lonely spinster Regina’s closed Alps hotel. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21, at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Dunkirk: Christopher Nolan intersects three different perspectives of soldiers and civilians fighting for survival during the ambitious 1940 rescue of British soldiers called Operation Dynamo. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Scrooged: Bill Murray plays a selfish TV executive who is visited by three spirits during Christmas in this comedy modern adaption of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.