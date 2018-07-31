The troubling values of ‘Generation Wealth’

× Expand Generation Wealth

Lauren Greenfield’s Generation Wealth doubles as both societal critique and self-reflection. The documentary first addresses modern society’s skewed values in relation to commodification, from money-obsessed hedge fund maestros like Florian Homm to women addicted to plastic surgery. Greenfield also examines her own workaholic tendencies as a career photographer, and the very real cost its taken on her family.

As a result, the film doesn’t simply function as a cautionary tale of Western civilization’s potential downfall, although Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Chris Hedges has plenty to say about our Kardashian-fueled demise. By turning Generation Wealth into a personal exploration, Greenfield complicates definitions of value and currency with haunting segments on body image, plastic surgery and power.

The past informs the present. Greenfield looks back on previous projects for clues regarding her own obsessions, including photo collections on wealthy Beverly Hills teenagers from the 1990s and women with eating disorders. In doing so, she gets real about potentially unhealthy interests that overlap with those of the subjects. Difficult moments follow, like when Greenfield addresses feelings of abandonment with her own mother.

Troubled relationships between parents and children pop up in multiple vignettes. Much of the tension stems from differences in value systems and priorities. Homm’s flamboyant assessment of Wall Street corruption is juxtaposed with his soft-spoken adult son still trying to process their life-long estrangement.

Refusing the mantle of social issue doc, Generation Wealth (opening Friday, Aug. 3, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas) becomes a feature-length archive of regret, not dissimilar to Greenfield’s previous doc, The Queen of Versailles. Sometimes these feelings go unspoken, like in the case with Greenfield’s mother. Their difficult interview late in the film reaches the psychological equivalent of détente. Instead of forcing the issue, Greenfield relies on her still photographs to do the talking. Generation Wealth feels incomplete and haunted as a result, which is apt considering our value systems seem to change with each passing day.

Opening

Araby: In this sublime Brazilian road movie, a young man living in an industrial town learns about the life of a drifter by reading his personal journal. Opens Friday, Aug. 3, at the Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Christopher Robin: Ewan McGregor plays Christopher Robin, the now grown working class son of Winnie the Pooh author A.A. Milne, who rediscovers his love for the famous animated characters of his youth. Opens wide Friday, August 3.

Custody: Xavier Legrand directs this tense melodrama about a bitter custody battle that tears apart the embattled son caught in the middle. Opens Friday, Aug. 3, at the Ken Cinema.

The Darkest Minds: In this YA drama, a group of teens fight back against an adult world who has become afraid of everyone under 18 years of age. Opens wide Friday, Aug. 3.

The Spy Who Dumped Me: Mila Kunis plays a woman who finds out her ex-boyfriend is an international spy in this action comedy that co-stars Kate McKinnon and Gillian Anderson. Opens wide Friday, Aug. 3.

One Time Only

Jaws: Steven Spielberg’s iconic blockbuster takes place on 4th of July weekend when a man-eating shark stalks its prey off the coast of Massachusetts. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 25, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Devil Thumbs a Ride and The Clay Pigeon: This noir double feature focuses on B-movies from the 1940s that set the stage for one of cinema’s classic genres. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Athenaeum Outdoor Patio in La Jolla.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy: Will Ferrell is America’s finest city’s finest meteorologist in Adam McKay’s absurdist comedy. Screens at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2, at Rooftop Cinema Club atop the Manchester Grand Hyatt.

The Thomas Crown Affair: Steve McQueen plays a prolific art thief who woos Faye Dunaway’s insurance investigator in Norman Jewison’s classic 1968 heist film. Screens at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 2 and Friday, Aug. 3, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The Last Prosecco: An investigator tries to piece together clues that will solve a string of murders in the Italian hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, as part of the Little Italy Summer Film Festival at the Amici Park Amphitheater.

Some Like it Hot: Partially shot at The Hotel Del Coronado, Billy Wilder’s brilliant satire finds Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis escaping the mob by dressing up in drag to fit in with an all female band headed by Marilyn Monroe. Screens at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 and Sunday. Aug. 5, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Bridesmaids: After agreeing to be her best friend’s maid of honor, a struggling pastry chef experiences a series of social embarrassments on her way to redemption. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.