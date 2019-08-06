‘Them That Follow’ is a morose bore

× Expand Them That Follow

Venomous snakes are the literal manifestation of toxic blind faith in the morose new indie drama Them That Follow. Set deep in Appalachia, an isolated sect of Pentecostals, led by pastor Lemuel (Walton Goggins), handle poisonous serpents to prove their worth to God. But going by the number of potentially deadly bites that have stricken the community lately, their prayers are falling on deaf ears.

Operating under the auspices of dramatic seriousness, co-directors Britt Poulton and Daniel Savage drain all color from their images (seemingly a requirement for indie films these days). Life on this mountain is drab and dour so there’s no room for funny business. Somebody should have told that to Lemuel’s daughter Mara (Alice Englert), who had the audacity of thinking she could have a happy life with non-believer Augie (Thomas Mann).

There’s a lot of talk about cleansing and purifying the soul, mostly from hypocrites who’ve convinced the flock to unwittingly trust their judgment. Hope (Olivia Colman), one of the elder statesman and trusted confidants in the sect, seems genuinely caught in the middle of this crushing ideological conundrum.

As a mosaic of personal torment, Them That Follow aligns itself most with Mara, who’s becoming more stressed by the day trying to keep her unplanned pregnancy a secret. The gears of fate have other plans, though, and much of the film haphazardly attempts to create tension through hushed confessions and betrayals.

Kaityln Dever (coming off a star-making turn in Book Smart) stands on the sideline as Mara’s friend Dilly, who watches helplessly as a showdown with the church serpent becomes more imminent.

Them That Follow has a great cast but doesn’t know how to utilize any of their talents. The film is just another in a long line of overwrought southern gothics that the Sundance Film Festival crowd seem to love so much.

Opening

Brian Banks: This drama follows the court case involving a wrongly accused football player who fights to clear his name years after being convicted. Opens Friday, Aug. 9, in wide release.

Dora and the Lost City of Gold: The popular animated kid explorer gets the live action treatment in a quest to save her parents and discover the secret Lost City of Gold. Opens Friday, Aug. 9, in wide release.

Piranhas: Set in modern Naples, this Italian gangster film follows a group of teenagers who rise up the ranks of local criminal syndicates. Opens Friday, Aug. 9, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark: Based on the popular book series, this horror film deals with a menacing presence in a small town fueled by the stories in an old book. Opens Friday, Aug. 9, in wide release.

Tel Aviv on Fire: This comedy romance looks at a Palestinian man who becomes a writer on a popular soap opera after a chance meeting with an Israeli soldier. Opens Friday, Aug. 9, at Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Them That Follow: A puritanical preacher’s daughter has a secret that upends an isolated sect of Pentecostals who worship serpents in the Appalachian Mountains. Opens Friday, Aug. 9, at Angelika Film Centers Carmel Mountain.

The Art of Racing in the Rain: A Formula One racer and his beloved golden retriever navigate the tricky obstacles of life in this modern melodrama. Opens Friday, Aug. 9, in wide release.

The Kitchen: Three working class women living in 1970s Hell’s Kitchen decide to keep up their husband’s criminal activities after the men are imprisoned. Opens Friday, Aug. 9, in wide release.