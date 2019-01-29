Seeing WWI anew in ‘They Shall Not Grow Old’

× Expand They Shall Not Grow Old

Peter Jackson’s films initially present danger as a thrilling proposition. This especially holds true for young characters naïve to the world’s many horrors. With no frame of reference to the potential dangers that await, they seem almost giddy about venturing into the unknown.

Think of Frodo’s (Elijah Wood) fabled journey through Mordor in the Lord of the Rings films. Or the surreal dangerous liaisons that occur between Kate Winslet and Melanie Lynskey’s teenage girls in Heavenly Creatures.

They Shall Not Grow Old, Jackson’s new WWI documentary constructed of newly released archival footage and audio interviews, begins with British soldiers describing feelings of excitement when their younger selves decided to enlist. Some even equated the idea of war with that of a game.

The film functions less as a history lesson than an experiential deep dive into the mundane and traumatizing realities of soldiering. To complicate our assumptions about WWI’s visual mythology, Jackson and his post-production team have colorized and restored the imagery shot on location from the front. After beginning in black-and-white, They Shall Not Grow Old suddenly blooms with variances of hues once it reaches the frontlines in Belgium.

Ironically, this is the moment when those grizzled voices of the Great War survivors begin describing the terrors of trench warfare in equally vivid detail. Living conditions were squalid. Food grew moldy and dead bodies attracted legions of flesh eating rats. Rainstorms caused lakes of mud that would swallow men whole. And this was all before the flamethrowers, gas bombs, tanks, shelling and machine-gun barrages.

Like all of Jackson’s best work, They Shall Not Grow Old (opening in wide release on Friday, Feb. 1) is a humbling experience about the loss of innocence. It’s fitting then that he dedicates the film to his grandfather, himself a British soldier who survived to tell the tale.

Opening

Human Rights Watch Film Festival 2019: Five documentary features with topics ranging from LGBTQ rights, climate change and community violence will be presented at this travelling film festival. Screens Thursday, Jan. 31 through Saturday, Feb. 2, at Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park.

Miss Bala: Gina Rodriguez stars in this completely unnecessary remake about a young woman who becomes caught up in the drug war south of the border after she witnesses a cartel assassination. Opens in wide release Friday, Feb. 1.

San Diego Black Film Festival: This annual film showcase will present over 100 films looking at stories and themes related to the African-American and African Diaspora experience. Screens Thursday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 3, at Arclight La Jolla Cinemas.

They Shall Not Grow Old: Peter Jackson’s new documentary about WWI weaves together archival footage with newly colorized restorations in an attempt to show audiences what soldiering was like during The Great War. Opens in wide release Friday, Feb. 1.

Tito and the Birds: A shy young boy discovers the cure for a pandemic that is ravaging the world in this animated film. Opens Friday, Feb. 1, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

One Time Only

Goodfellas: Martin Scorsese’s classic film follows the criminal and personal exploits of a group of gangsters, whose rise and fall represents the darkest incarnation of the American dream. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Blazing Saddles: Flatulence, race relations and six-shooter buffoonery are just some of the topics covered in Mel Brooks’ classic western spoof. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1 and Saturday, Feb. 2, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

I’m No Angel: Mae West and Cary Grant star in this saucy Pre-Code talkie about a circus performer who tries to better her life by pursuing wealthy New York City men. Screens at 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Fiend Without a Face: In Arthur Crabtree’s classic sci-fi film, invisible atomic monsters attack an Army base and it’s surrounding residents. Screens a 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

The Judge: A documentary about Kholoud Al-Faqih, the first female Shari’a Law judge in the Middle East, who became a role model for her fellow Palestinians. Screens at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at UCSD’s Robinson Auditorium.

Dirty Dancing: Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey get freaky with each other in this classic 1987 film set at a 1950s resort in the Catskills. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.