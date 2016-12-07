'Things to Come' cherishes mind over matters

It has been an unusually great year for French cinema. Elle's subversive nastiness and amorality pack a punch; Disorder's tense muscularity and audible resonance makes for a great sensory thriller; Being 17's tenderness works as a lovely anecdote to a brutal year of divisiveness; My Golden Days' nostalgic, breezy intellectualism reaches a profound understanding of fallible memory. With this week's lot of new releases, we can add one film more to this list.

Things to Come unfolds through the eyes of Nathalie Chazeaux (Isabelle Huppert), a middle-aged Parisian teacher whose seemingly routine path in life suddenly shifts when her professor husband Heinz (André Marcon) finally admits to an act of infidelity. Instead of producing some late-stage sexual awakening or spiritual resurgence, the saddening circumstances fortify Nathalie's intellectual curiosity and challenge her to embrace the foreign feeling of total independence.

Directed by the great young filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, Things to Come is unusually attuned to the sights and sounds of daily life. In the opening sequence Nathalie and her family traverses the blustery beaches of Brittany. Two children dart in and out of frame, while Heinz lingers, curiously studying a religious sculpture facing the sea. Even while sharing time together on vacation, each of these characters is pulled by the currents of individual need.

Without calling attention to it, the film perfectly expresses the subtle compromises one makes when part of a family unit. After Heinz finally tells Nathalie about his affair and moves out, she is faced with the inverse process of reawakening to the possibilities of unattached adulthood. Hansen-Løve doesn't portray one or the other as preferable situations; multiple times post-breakup the camera catches Nathalie weeping inconsolably at the betrayal she has experienced. But there's a difference between wallowing and grieving.

As the title would suggest, many fresh adventures reside on the horizon for those willing and open to them. Things to Come willfully disavows normal plot points and pacing to embrace this idea. No grand victories or defeats are present, just the ebbs and flows of life that can sometimes fail to leave an impression if you aren't paying attention. This passionately suggests that most moments are worth a second glance.

Nathalie continues to inspire her philosophy students by day, reading them Rousseau and disputing their modern understanding of civil disobedience. She battles passive-aggressive marketing rubes determined to phase out her cornerstone textbook penned years before. One misguided crack at dating only leads to unwanted groping during a screening of Abbas Kiarostami's Certified Copy, proving the value she places on intellectual stimulation.

If there were a central driving force in the loose narrative it would be Nathalie's reconnection with her former student and protégé, Fabien (Roman Kolinka). Early on, Heinz labels the young man a bum for dressing down and avoiding professional responsibility. But it's this very reckless abandon that inspires Nathalie late in the film when she visits Fabien at a commune deep in the French countryside. Surrounded by mountains and streams, expectations would suggest the two might begin a romantic interlude. But in fact the opposite occurs; sharing time together only deepens their intellectual respect and allows for difference of opinions to flourish.

Things to Come, which opens on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Ken Cinema, embraces the possibility of mental satisfaction over all other desires. Whether it's hearing a Woody Guthrie song for the first time or having a philosophical discussion with total strangers, the process of continuous learning keeps the mind and body vigorous. Hansen-Løve doesn't ignore sexual desire so much as diminishes its usual stranglehold over the dispossessed. For Nathalie, new ideas and possibilities rise to the forefront, effectively making the teacher a student again.