Toil, trouble, and ‘Suspiria’

× Expand Suspiria

The female body has arguably been under attack since the beginning of time. That violence has manifested itself in physical, ideological, political, psychological and emotional forms, but the root motivation—to wield control over women—has largely remained the same.

Dario Argento’s original Suspiria, a beloved 1977 Italian horror film known for immersive neon color schemes and Goblin’s brilliantly disorienting score, lives and breathes for the stylish kill. It’s gleefully devoid of complex characterization and mostly glosses over the implications of its extreme violence toward women.

Luca Guadagnino’s epic, gunmetal reimagining of Suspiria does not. It fixates, almost uncomfortably so, on the natural and unnatural ways limbs can be pushed to their breaking point. Also set in 1977 Germany, the film only casually mirrors Argento’s basic narrative about an American named Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson), who is admitted to a famous dance troupe that’s secretly led by witches.

All of the robust color and wild interior design of Argento’s film has been replaced by chipped coats of Cold War gray. Daily riots break out in the streets over the treatment of Red Army Faction leaders in the maximum security Stammheim Prison, lending a political awareness lost on the original Suspiria. Having recently escaped her family of devout Ohio Mennonites, Susie doesn’t seem too bothered by any of this chaos. She’s too focused on winning over her new colleagues and teachers at the highly competitive Markos Dance Company.

Whereas the original treated ballet as mere background fodder, and silly fodder at that, the new Suspiria shifts the company’s specialty to modern dance and makes it an elemental part of the story. Susie’s thunderous initiation performance not only awakens the audience to Guadagnino’s ambitious visual and sonic flourishes, it beckons mysterious head instructor Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton) from another room. Lamb, meet wolf.

If Argento reveled in quick slice-and-dice close-ups, Guadagnino stretches out sequences of violence so that every destructive detail can be uncomfortably documented. Susie’s dance moves are used to enact punishing retribution on one of her colleagues who’s decided to go rogue. By the time it’s all over, her body has been twisted and contorted like a pretzel.

At this point it’s natural to wonder why the coven at Suspiria’s center feels such unbridled rage, not only toward the world at large, but their own ranks. Guadagnino’s haphazard confluence of female anger with the ghosts of WWII doesn’t always provide a clear answer. Instead, Susie’s immersive tumble down the rabbit hole evokes a blood and guts reckoning imposed on women by women who are responding to suppressed historical trauma, broken loyalties and religious fundamentalism.

While the film is boundary pushing and often narratively messy, the new Suspiria is an unnerving examination of unchecked guilt and shame made increasingly ritualistic by Thom Yorke’s aching musical overtures. The film pushes this aesthetic to the edge of coherency in a brazenly gory final sequence that brings underlining motifs of betrayal and misdirection to their final conclusion.

Coming off the critical and commercial success of last year’s Call Me By Your Name, Guadagnino could have played it safe with his next project. But there’s nothing prudent about Suspiria (opening Friday, Nov. 2); it dares to tread on hallowed cinematic ground, altering and deepening source material that most horror pundits have long deemed untouchable.

In truth, there’s more than enough room in this evil world for both versions of Suspiria. One gleefully cackles at the sight of a woman being impaled by falling glass, while the other holds coldly steady as the joints of a trained dancer are ruthlessly crumpled. Pick your poison.

However, the new Suspiria proves to be a far more brutal trip because Guadagnino contextualizes the violence within a bristling portrait of veiled female solidarity that’s hollowed out by destructive social forces and petty power struggles. When women turn on women, the typically male transcribers of history are given a convenient opportunity to erase female experiences altogether, or even worse, canonize them as dangerously supernatural.