Trauma and hope are one in ‘My Life as a Zucchini’

× Expand My Life As A Zucchini

The sun always seems to be shining in My Life as a Zucchini, and yet darkness still very much exists. Claude Barras’ colorful stop-motion animation isn’t your typical children’s film. It both celebrates the potential of new beginnings while refusing to shy away from the disturbing realities that caused such transitions in the first place.

Told through the eyes of Zucchini, a young boy who accidentally kills his mother, thus making himself an orphan, Barras’ film takes place almost entirely at a state-run orphanage. Here, the sensitive central character meets a host of fellow outcasts harboring diverse backstories, each relating back to some form of familial trauma caused by homicide, sexual abuse, flawed immigration policies or mental illness.

When Zucchini arrives at the countryside facility, most of his peers are immersed in a Dickensian fog of sadness and isolation. “There’s nobody left to love us,” says Simon, the schoolyard bully version of Oliver Twist. Over time, each child transcends the defining factors of their past to form an empathetic community, Barras’ ideal vision for France’s future.

My Life as a Zucchini also features a collective of pragmatic adults who’ve dedicated their lives to public service. Only one villain shows up momentarily representing the kind of opportunistic worldview that takes advantage of an overworked social services system. Barras doesn’t dwell on this plot point for very long, instead choosing to explore the more nuanced interactions between the children themselves.

Writer Céline Sciamma, who adapted Gilles Paris’ source novel Autobiographie d’une courgette, understands the complexity of adolescent angst very well having made the striking coming-of-age film Tomboy. As artists, both she and Barras believe the rigors of youth deserve to be represented truthfully, exploring the darkness and the light in equal measure.

Academy Award-Nominated for Best Animated Feature, My Life as a Zucchini will open on Friday, March 3, at Ken Cinema.

Opening

Before I Fall: A seemingly charmed woman begins to experience her last day on Earth over and over again, forcing her to untangle the mystery of her own death.

Kiki, Love to Love: This documentary explores New York City’s thriving underground ballroom scene, a larger-than-life world in which LGBTQ youths of color are empowered by staging elaborate dance competitions. Opens Friday, March 3, at Digital Gym Cinema in North Park.

Logan: The X-Men franchise turns dark in this standalone character study/action film about Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) set nearly two decades after the last mutant has appeared.

My Life as a Zucchini: After accidentally killing his mother, a young boy finds hope and new friendships as a sate-run orphanage in this Oscar-nominated stop motion animated. Opens Friday, March 3, at Ken Cinema.

Table 19: A woman (Anna Kendrick) attends the wedding where she was once tapped to be maid-of-honor and gets seated at the dreaded “Table 19” with five random guests.

The Shack: A grieving man (Sam Worthington) receives a mysterious, personal invitation to meet with God at a place called “The Shack.”

One Time Only

Tommy Boy: In this iconic comedy, Chris Farley plays a lumbering man-child who has to become responsible for the family business after his father passes away suddenly. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Manchester by the Sea: A grieving janitor (Casey Affleck) who’s just lost his brother to a heart attack returns to an island community in New England to care for his teenage nephew. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24 and 25, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

The NeverEnding Story: A troubled boy dives into a wondrous fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book in this film by Wolfgang Peterson. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.