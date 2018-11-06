Vanishing acts intensify the many mysteries of ‘Burning’

× Expand Burning

After surviving seven years on AMC’s zombie apocalypse epic The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun’s beloved character Glenn was violently dispatched by a Louisville slugger lined with barbed wire. His notorious on-screen death caused instant uproar with fans and critics alike, both for the scene’s length and unmatched brutality.

Odds are that Ben—the affluent and emotionless cipher Yeun plays in Lee Chang-dong’s new stunner Burning—would hardly bat an eye upon viewing such violence. Instead, he might quietly yawn and smile. He does this often in this deceptive film whenever the fast life begins to lose its luster. Every moment exists as an opportunity to play for the smooth young playboy, who’s described rather astutely by the film’s impressionable protagonist Jong-su (Yoo Ah-in) as Korea’s new brand of Gatsby.

Excess is somewhat of a new theme for Lee. His previous films, such as Secret Sunshine and Poetry, densely examined the toll of emotional repression rooted in strict social and religious institutions. Still, one can connect the dots between Ben’s nightly frivolities and the oppressive cultural forces inhabiting those other films. Burning positions him as the malevolent future of capitalism in South Korea, while Jong-su comes to embody the ongoing struggles of rural communities trying to break free of cyclical poverty.

Jong-su aimlessly wanders the streets early on, eager to begin his career as a writer but unsure of exactly how to go about it. One day he reconnects with Hae-mi (Jeon Jong-seo), another refugee from the countryside trying to eek out a living in the big city. Their quaint relationship carries very little stakes until Ben glides into the film like a stalking tiger circling his prey, sending shockwaves of nervous energy with every line.

Up to this point, Jong-su has interacted with the world as a passive observer, but spending time with Ben and Hae-mi thrusts him into uncomfortable social situations that begin to reveal the world as more sinister. Still, despite mounting evidence to the contrary, we’re never quite sure if the film’s plot is actually heading down the road of Hitchcockian thriller. Jong-su’s jealousy and career aspirations give the plot a highly subjective feel, calling into doubt what is real or imagined.

Burning causes an uncompromising sense of uncertainty in the viewer. Stories that Hae-mi tells about traveling in Africa are unreliable and romanticized. Ben brings her around his snobby friends for this very reason, displaying her naiveté as a way to show off his own power.

Most of the memories and past events are defined by their narrative inconsistencies. As a burgeoning writer trying to find his place in the world, Jong-su perceives these clashing truths in melodramatic terms that remain mostly internalized. It’s only in the final act that his aggression and rage (inherited from an absent patriarch) explodes into the forefront. But even then, the viewer cannot reconcile the drastic tonal shift without admitting it’s possible it’s all been conjured up by Jong-su, whose only chance at revenge could be literary.

Based on the short story “Barn Burning” by renowned Japanese writer Haruki Murakami, Lee’s film relocates the narrative to a nation where he believes brazen class divisions produce more danger than any threat of North Korean aggression. This is casually represented by the distant propaganda recordings Jong-su hears from his family’s farm.

Metaphorically speaking (or maybe not?), the bodies in this film are always buried close to home, or as Ben likes to say with a smirk, “very near.” And yet characters and memories often vanish without a trace. In Burning (opening Friday, Nov. 9 at Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain), the invisible things tell us even more than the palatable: Hae-mi’s pantomimed tangerine meal, Ben’s mysterious backstory, and Jong-su’s gestating unwritten novel. Like a great magic trick, the film remains elusive and mysterious even after the grand reveal.