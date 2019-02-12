Warrior spirit is strong with ‘Alita: Battle Angel’

× Expand Photo Credit: Courtesy Twentieth ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Alita: Battle Angel

James Cameron and Robert Rodriguez share directorial origin stories that perpetuate the calling card myth of Hollywood. With his low budget, trendsetting The Terminator, Cameron made most every genre auteur of 1984 look wasteful and unimaginative by comparison. It also further expanded the cult of Arnold Schwarzenegger and redefined modern action cinema.

Rodriguez burst onto the festival scene in 1992 with El Mariachi, a violent south-of-the-border revenge yarn that cost a mere $7,000 to complete. It went on to win the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival. Since then, Rodriguez’s name has been synonymous with the type of guerilla filmmaking that challenges mainstream trends while remaining squarely in the category of escapist entertainment. From a production standpoint, Rodriguez is the rare filmmaker that’s both pop and indie at once.

Of course, such beginnings functioned as mere entry points into an industry designed for and catered to male viewers. Both Cameron and Rodriguez have since expanded their scope and gaze exponentially, creating not just films, but “experiences” (Titanic, Avatar, Sin City). Here, narrative and technological innovation are mutually exclusive. This unbridled formalism usually comes at the cost of substantive storytelling.

Alita: Battle Angel is the purest synthesis of their shared aesthetic virtues and unchecked disdain for complexity. With Cameron filling the role of producer and Rodriguez directing, this new big budget spectacle adapted from Yukito Kishiro’s classic manga creates an elaborate future dystopia in 2563 where hierarchies of class and wealth are even more apparent than ever. Considering their humble beginnings, it’s a creative partnership steeped in irony.

The story begins in a massive mechanical scrapheap that could very well house the leftovers from some of Cameron’s own Skynet killing machines. While scavenging for spare parts, Dr. Dyson Ido (Christoph Waltz) stumbles across a fractured female cyborg with a still functioning human brain. Waking to a fully intact body and pubescent emotions, Alita (Rosa Salazar) begins the long road toward remembering her past memories, which are shrouded in mystery and violence.

Iron City, the sprawling urban megalopolis Ido calls home, offers her a crash course in rediscovery. Street urchin Hugo (Keean Johnson) teaches her how to navigate the streets and the intricacies of Motorball, the gladiator game of the moment spearheaded by a local gangster (Mahershala Ali). As more details emerge regarding Alita’s identity and particular skill sets, the script (written by Cameron, Rodriguez, and Laeta Kalogridis) keeps adding layers of backstory and context onto an already bloated setup.

Visually, much of Alita: Battle Angel is predictably vibrant and dense with specific mechanical and physical details. Cameron’s strengths lie in the construction of environments, while Rodriguez’s economic action flourishes during close contact fight sequences, like when Alita battles an entire saloon’s worth of vigilante assassins. The film exhibits a uniquely ruthless streak during such sequences where no creature (no matter how small or innocent) is free from experiencing a brutal death. One character snickers, “There’s no room for innocence in Iron City.”

Ultimately, Rodriguez and Cameron find it difficult to pinpoint the right tone for Alita’s dramatic awakening. They clumsily shift between highlighting her individuality (and desires) with the symbol she becomes for the impoverished masses, who bow at the altar of an unseen elite living high above in the last great sky city of Zalem.

Alita: Battle Angel (opening Thursday, Feb. 14) fumbles much of its political and social allegory, feeling more at home grappling with the interpersonal relationships of characters that fear change and their stalwart need to support each other during times of conflict. Themes like these make the shockingly savage violence all the more unsettling.

But it remains a lumbering blockbuster with more spectacle than soul. One wonders what will it take for both Rodriguez and Cameron to rediscover the proficiency and economy of spirit that made their first works so impactful.