Film screenings around town

Opening

I Do…Until I Don’t: In writer/director Lake Bell’s latest comedy, a jaded filmmaker tries to convince three couples that marriage should be limited to a seven-year contract with the option to renew. Opens Friday, Sept. 1 at Angelika Film Center—Carmel Mountain and Landmark Hillcrest Cinemas.

Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World: This documentary looks back at the instrumental track recording by singer Link Wray that was banned from the airwaves for being accused of inciting rebellion. Opens Friday, Sept. 1 at the Ken Cinema.

Tulip Fever: An artist (Dane DeHaan) falls for a married woman (Alicia Vikander) after he’s commissioned to paint her portrait. Opens Friday, Sept. 1 at Angelika Film Centers—Carmel Mountain.

One Time Only

Dr. No: The first ever feature film about James Bond stars Sean Connery as the suave British secret agent who must go up against a super villain with nefarious plans. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30 at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Silver Linings Playbook: An emotionally disturbed man (Bradley Cooper) tries to heal by entering a dance competition with a recently widowed woman (Jennifer Lawrence) who is harboring her own anger. Screens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Athenaeum Outdoor Patio in La Jolla.

Casablanca: Forlorn lovers Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman battle Nazis in this classic wartime romance from director Michael Curtiz. Screens Thursday, Aug. 31 through Sunday, Sept. 3 at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Mean Girls: Lindsay Lohan has never been better than in this great teen comedy about the highs and lows of being popular. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.