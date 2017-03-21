Woody Harrelson’s disgruntled charmer makes ‘Wilson’ watchable

× Expand Wilson

From Lionel Barrymore’s embezzler in It’s a Wonderful Life to Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau’s Grumpy Old Men, the classic curmudgeon has a long and storied place in film history. While Woody Harrelson’s ornery titular character in Wilson isn’t elderly, he certainly acts the part of a disgruntled old coot.

During the opening voiceover sequence, he spews out meandering and sarcastic diatribes against modern technology and life’s inevitable hard knocks. But Wilson is no misanthrope—he actually wants to connect with people so badly that he ends up throwing modern social graces to the wind just to have a real conversation.

The character’s life changes forever after discovering that his estranged ex-wife Pippi (Laura Dern) gave up their baby for adoption 16 years previous instead of carrying through with an abortion. After a bit of coaxing, Wilson convinces his old flame that contacting their now-teenage daughter is a good idea.

The film’s thinly veiled narrative exists merely to showcase Harrelson’s perfect comedic timing and raunchy charisma. Director Craig Johnson gives his leading man the space to become a human tornado, causing unintended emotional damage wherever he decides to land. Wilson’s propelled forward by an incomparable sense of delusion that convincingly masks wells of deeper pain.

Daniel Clowes adapted the script from his own graphic novel and Wilson often soars when plot gets pushed aside in favor of blissful banter. Johnson adeptly handles the more manic scenes, much in the way he gave Kristin Wiig and Bill Hader space to contemplate trauma through comedy in the underrated The Skeleton Twins.

Lacking in story and stakes, Wilson doesn’t leave much of an impression beyond Harrelson’s charismatic grousing. It’s got plenty of heart but no soul. Check out Alexander Payne’s About Schmidt or Pete Doctor’s Up for the best of both worlds.

Wilson opens Friday, March 17 at various local theaters.

Opening

CHIPS: Dax Shepard and Michael Pena play loudmouth highway patrolmen who cause havoc on the Los Angeles freeways.

Life: An international space crew discovers life on Mars, but then realizes they’ve made a huge mistake.

Personal Shopper: A young woman (Kristen Stewart) experiences a ghostly encounter while working in the Parisian fashion industry.

Raw: When a college-age vegetarian is forced into eat raw meat her body begins to experience a horrific transformation.

Power Rangers: Based on the popular ‘90s television show, this action film follows a group of high school students who are infused with super powers and are called upon to save the world.

Song to Song: Terrence Malick’s latest opus follows two intersecting love triangles set against the Austin music scene.

T2: Trainspotting: 20 years after taking his last hit of heroin, Mark (Ewan McGregor) returns home to Scotland and reunites with his long lost friends.

2017 Women’s International Film Festival: This annual film event hosted by the Women’s Museum of California in San Diego was created to celebrate women’s stories and experiences through film. Screens from Friday, March 24 through Sunday, March 26, at The Lot Liberty Station.

One Time Only

The Karate Kid: Ralph Macchio’s bullied teenager seeks the help of a martial arts master to help even the odds. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.

Passengers: Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Platt play space travellers who are awakened 90 years too early during their intergalactic flight and discover serious malfunctions. Screens at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25, at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills.

Blade Runner: The Final Cut: In Ridley Scott’s classic sci-fi, a cop named Deckard (Harrison Ford) is tasked with hunting down four humanoid robots who’ve stole a space ship and returned to Earth. Screens at 11:55 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Ken Cinema.

Thelma and Louise: Two blue-collar women (Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis) shoot a rapist and go on the lam. Screens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at The Pearl Hotel in Point Loma.