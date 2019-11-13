Working Stiffs

× Expand Photo courtesy Niko Tavernise/Netflix “The Irishman” is Martin Scorsese’s epic saga of organized crime in postwar America.

Time waits for no gangster. At the beginning of Martin Scorsese’s colossal new film “The Irishman,” aged mob hitman Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) has already learned this lesson. But that doesn’t stop him from reminiscing about a life that went from being a blue-collar ex-G.I. to one of the most feared killers in the Italian mob.

Past experiences, both violent and melancholic, have an inevitable pull on the present in this sobering 3.5-hour epic. Wheelchair-bound and languishing in the corner of a nursing home, Sheeran almost seems inspired by some unspoken responsibility to confess through flashback. And confess he does.

Based on Charles Brandt’s book “I Heard You Paint Houses,” Scorsese’s newest examines how Sheeran became an integral figure in the Philadelphia-based Italian crime syndicate run by Russell Bufalino (a disturbingly reserved Joe Pesci) during the 1950s, ’60s, and ’70s. Despite being an outsider, he was welcomed into a select club that no one escapes unless it’s in a body bag.

Memories overlap and unspool seamlessly sometimes out of order, but Frank’s role as a silent but deadly witness to history remains constant. Like with so much of Scorsese’s filmography, loyalty and betrayal are flipsides to the same coin. When flamboyant Teamsters Union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino) enters Frank’s orbit, the tension between these impulses grows untenable.

Scorsese has been in the news lately for his (correct) assessment of Marvel’s death grip on cinematic artistry, but people should be focusing equally on this latest masterpiece that lays bare so many of the raw emotion and reflective nature that typically define his non-crime pictures (“Age of Innocence,” “Silence,” “Kundun”).

“The Irishman” (opening Friday, November 15) has plenty of assassinations, long tracking shots, and pop music cues one would normally associate with vintage Scorsese, but its most wrenching moments are the ones of silence, like when one character stands over the body of his murdered best friend before rushing out the door.

“By the Grace of God:” In this French drama, a man realizes by chance that the priest who abused him as a child is still working with the church decades later. Opens Friday, November 15, at the Landmark Ken Cinema.

“Charlie’s Angels:” In this reboot of the popular television show, three female super agents team up to battle the corporate overlords wielding dangerous new technology. Opens Friday, November 15, in wide release.

“Ford v Ferrari:” American car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) try to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Co. to challenge the Ferrari juggernaut at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966. Opens Friday, November 15, in wide release.

“The Good Liar:” Ian McKellen plays an aged con artist who falls for his latest mark, a wealthy woman (Helen Mirren) who invites him to live with her. Opens Friday, November 15, in wide release.