‘Beauty or Torture’ opens at Women’s Museum of California

The Women’s Museum of California’s latest exhibit, Beauty or Torture, is a visual timeline of society’s influence on trends. Opening Friday, Nov. 3, Beauty or Torture marvels at the bizarre, image-driven practices popularized throughout history, but it also prompts women to reflect on their modern beauty routines.

“There’s so many reasons for why women wore this stuff,” says curator Marley Healy, handling a corset made of either steel or whale’s bone. “At the base, there’s the beauty ideal where someone is telling you this is how you should look and you need to conform to a certain body type.”

Healy says clothing designs and fabrics manifested illusions of trendy figures, regardless of women’s natural physiques. For example, the cage-like design of the crinoline—a horsehair or steel-lined petticoat women wore under their skirts to create volume beginning in the 1850s—was somewhat revolutionary.

“You hear the stories of women who couldn’t get through a doorway... but when crinoline was originally made, it was such a freeing device for the gait of their walk,” Healy says. “Women could actually take full steps so that dichotomy of freedom, but also restriction, within an outfit, is interesting.”

There are also corsets from the early 1910s, girdles from the 1930s, bullet bras from the 1950s and more in the exhibit. Side by side, the decades outlined correlate relaxed styles with waves of feminism. But when women undertook more masculine features, such as short hair and boxy dresses, the makeup industry exploded.

“With the amount of caustic chemicals that are being used on the face, on hair, you’re sacrificing the quality of your skin while you’re getting freedom of your body a little bit,” Healy says.

There’s also a 1930s perm machine, which resembles an octopus, as well as Frownies, adhesive strips applied at night to temporarily reduce the appearance of wrinkle lines. Surprisingly, these are still on the market. Also among the exhibit’s collection are old curling irons that women would heat by stove. But otherwise, they’re not too far from current designs, raising questions of modern beauty standards.

“At the end of the day, why do we do this to ourselves and is it still as torturous as it once was?” asks Healy rhetorically. “For all of our advancements, we’re still kind of doing the same thing.”