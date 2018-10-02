‘I Eat People’ is an art show for kids and their monsters

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Sam Lopez

"Ever since I was a kid, I was totally into monsters,” says Sam Lopez. “Everything in my room was just all monsters. It was something I was really drawn to.”

The office is a contradiction with tidy stacks of seemingly grown-up papers and a work phone ringing periodically. But also, the walls are adorned with monsters—posters of monsters, monster toys and kid art depicting monsters. Some things never change.

Lopez founded the music and arts collective Stay Strange in 2012, producing a variety of noise and art performances. Every few years, he joins forces with children across San Diego to put on a kids-only art show centered around, naturally, monsters. I Eat People III kicks off Saturday, October 27 at 3 p.m. at the Mission Valley Library (2123 Fenton Pkwy.), with crafts and a costume party. The art will remain on display through the end of December.

The idea for I Eat People began in 2006, while Lopez was drawing with his nephew. With the boy’s monster drawings spread before him, Lopez promised him that one day, they’d make an exhibit with all of his monsters.

“It sat around for a while, because back then I didn’t really have the means and the knowledge that I have now of putting on shows,” Lopez says, referring to the dozens of noise performances he’s staged.

Years later, with Stay Strange thriving and a son of his own drawing a new set of monsters, the idea for I Eat People reared its ghoulish head again.

“In 2013, my son was starting to draw,” he says. With this statement, Lopez rubs his palms together, pantomiming evil. “Ah yes, I’m putting my plan together.”

Lopez mentions his determination several times while discussing his artistic pursuits. If an idea occurs to him, he will make it happen.

“So then I kind of revived it,” he says. “Like a corpse.” And in 2013, the first I Eat People show was held at Space 4 Art.

Children aged three to 14 are welcome to submit monster art of any kind—paintings, drawings, music, 3D projects—for I Eat People III. “I’d like for them to be ready to hang” is the extent of his guidelines, which can be found at staystrange.com.

Lopez makes a case for providing media-bombarded kids the opportunity to explore their own imagination, both as expression and as a way of cutting through the noise and discovering—even creating—what scares them.

“In this age, there’s so much content. A million miles an hour of stuff,” Lopez says. “I don’t know if [my son] has a particular favorite monster, other than the stuff that he’s associated with doing artwork.”