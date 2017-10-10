‘The Playground’ is a devil of a time

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Edreace Purmul

In 2013, local filmmaker Edreace Purmul was writing a screenplay amid the string of mass shootings that took place across America. The film he was working on was intended to be lighthearted, but current events interrupted.

“I started picking up on a lot of discussions about why people do this,” Purmul says, referring to the shootings. “The biggest question we always ask is why. Once I kept hearing that, I kept really seeing that, as an American populace, we don’t have a definite answer.”

This prompted hours of research at UCSD and SDSU libraries on explanations for malice throughout history. He found that each religion explained these incidents via its own version of a manifestation of the devil and that the story was typically told through a fable.

“I realized I was stumbling into something that had been discussed since the beginning of time,” he says. “I said, ‘Let me use my creativity to give context to these things in our day-today.’ As opposed to crafting a character from scratch, I got out of the way and realized the folktales are very timeless themselves.”

He combined several of these folktales’ storylines to write The Playground, a cinematic fable. However, with all these ideological variations of evil, he had to design his own devil. Purmul says he didn’t want to play into Hollywood’s versions, which are typically either terrifying or charming.

“What do I do with the devil?” he asked himself. “Do I scare everybody? Or do I point it back at you and say ‘It’s your choice what you want to do?’”

Without giving anything away, Purmul opted for a subtle undercurrent of sinful desire that runs through each character in The Playground, which ended up winning “Best Narrative Feature Film” at the San Diego Film Awards last year.

The film debuts at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at Reading Cinema Town Square in Clairemont, followed by discussions with Purmul and the cast.

Premiering only weeks after the devastating Route 91 shooting, Purmul notes that, unfortunately, the ancient folklores and the events that sparked his research remain applicable to modern times.

“There is often a very short window of time after these incidents that we introspect as a society, and we don’t tend to want to ponder too long on the ‘why’ of it all because of its discomforting nature,” Purmul says. “But that’s where I feel we do need to explore a bit longer to find the answers. I hope The Playground can at least open that window of introspection a little more while still being an entertaining thriller.”