‘Women in Light’ celebrates its fifth anniversary

× Expand Photo courtesy of the artist “Concrete Ocean” by Carla Love

For five years now, the annual Women in Light exhibition has shifted thematically and stylistically, but there were always two defining rules: The medium was photography and the photographers had to be dealing in broad themes of femininity. Since its inception in 2012, the showcase at San Diego City College has become one of the more notable showcases of photographic talent in the city. However, all of the work presented in the past has been limited to photographers involved with City College’s Photo Department, be they staff, faculty or alumni.

That all changes this year with Women in Light: Weapon of Choice, where it was decided that the fifth annual exhibit would be open to the public. Charcee Starks helped create the exhibition along with Paula Miranda, Cariely Benitez and Nicole Espina. She says the original intention was always to create something that was primarily for women, but was also open to allies. Starks feels the fact that they’ve now opened up the show to anyone is representative of the idea that women and feminist allies need to come together and be as inclusive as possible.

“This all started out just as a discussion initially, but then grew into this show with a panel,” says Starks. “We wanted to have engagement and get the community and students involved. But this year, we wanted to open it up for everyone who had something to say or has a standpoint or perception about this particular theme.”

This year’s “Weapon of Choice” theme is based on a book by photographer and filmmaker Gordon Parks. In it, he describes the camera as his “choice of weapon against what I hated most about the universe.” Starks says she and organizers wanted to take that concept to show how the camera can, indeed, work as a weapon to combat misogyny and celebrate women. This year’s judged exhibition—which opens March 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. at City College’s Luxe Gallery and was curated by City College Profesor Lisa Vella—includes over a dozen works from names such as Lauren LaBells, Rayo Huerta and Jennie Nelson, among others. Sparks says it’s been a bit more work since they’re now receiving more submissions, but is pleased with the end result.

“The fact that this started out as just a few lab techs doing a show for women, by women, as women, and has evolved into something like this, that means a lot.”