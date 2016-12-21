2017 Art Preview

× Expand “Spider Crab (HPV)” by Daphne Hill

When it comes to New Year's resolutions, getting out to see more art should not be one that goes by the wayside by the time February rolls around. Here are a few must-see exhibitions that we feel should be added to any art lover's 2017 calendar.

Sum of the Parts

Collage and assemblage-based work doesn't always get the love and attention it deserves, but this show at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library (1008 Wall St., La Jolla), along with the accompanying Collages from the Athenaeum's Permanent Collection, looks to change that. Sum of the Parts features the works of CityBeat faves Daphne Hill, May Ling Martinez and Allison Renshaw, along with a few others. It opens Friday, Feb. 17 and will be up through March 25. ljathenaeum.org

River

We've previewed this one a few times this year, but after months of waiting local textile artist Michelle Montjoy will finally debut the large-scale abstract installation piece that is the result of over a dozen public workshops where the public was invited to participate in the creation process. It will finally be unveiled Saturday, March 25 at the Oceanside Museum of Art (704 Pier View Way). oma-online.org

Second Time Around: The Hubcap as Art

Folk art can sometimes come across as, well, folksy, but this exhibition's emphasis on repurposing materials in an artful and environmentally conscious way was enough to win us over. The California Center for the Arts Escondido (340 N. Escondido Blvd.) teamed up with Pennsylvania-based nonprofit Landfill Art, Inc. for this show, which opens Saturday, April 8 and will showcase dozens of hubcaps that work as canvases for repurposed art. artcenter.org

Memories of Underdevelopment

While it's down the road, this Museum of Contemporary Art exhibition continues the museum's recent accentuation on Latin American art. Memories is a collaborative showcase with the Museo Jumex in Mexico City and focuses on artists from all over Central and South America, more specifically those affected by their respective country's regional struggles toward modernization in the ë60s to the '80s. It opens Sunday, Sept. 17 at MCASD's downtown location (1100 Kettner Blvd.). mcasd.org