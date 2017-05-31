Summer art show preview

Summer is filled with diversions. Whether it’s time to take that yearly beach day (#gothsummer) or there’s family in town, we creative types are easily distracted. And while many of the major museums have already opened their ongoing summer exhibitions, there are some fantastic gallery shows and under-the-radar exhibitions that we should all put on our respective calendars now.

Wonderspaces

I’ll be honest, I’m a little on the fence about this one. Anything that touts itself as having “art experiences previously seen at world-class events including Burning Man” is, in my humble opinion, suspect. Still, I feel it’s inevitable that this will be one of those shows people are going to be talking about thanks to the larger-than-life installation pieces and virtual reality experience. A note to locals: Please seek out Carlsbad artist Adam Belt’s “A Religious Experience” and New York City-based collective Illegal Art’s “The Last Word.” It happens June 2 through June 11 at Civita Park in Oceanside. Tickets range from $16 to $24 at wonderspaces.com.

SD Art Prize: New Contemporaries 2017

If readers haven’t already seen the San Diego Art Prize exhibition at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library, please do so before the show closes on June 10. It’s worth it if only to see Shinpei Takeda’s work and Irma Sofia Poeter’s majestic collage piece. Opening the same night as that exhibition’s closing, New Contemporaries 2017 is a showcase of all the 2017 Art Prize nominees including CityBeat faves such as Carrie Anne Hudson, Michelle Montjoy and Brittany Segal. For the first time, the show will be held at basileIE + CM Curatorial (2070 Logan Ave.) in Barrio Logan. It opens June 10 from 6 to 9 p.m. sdvisualarts.net

Jorge Pardo

The Lux Art Institute’s last artist-in-residence showcase of the year is a particularly good one. The Encinitas space (1550 S. El Camino Real) has hosted the Cuban artist Jorge Pardo for the last few months, and he’s known his vibrant mix of painting, sculpture and design, which won him a MacArthur fellowship. He’s also known for using entire buildings as canvases so it’ll be interesting to see what he debuts at the public opening on June 17 from 5 to 9 p.m. luxartinstitute.org

Grace Bell: Music Scene Hair

I’m a sucker for a good photography show. Photography of musicians, whether they’re playing live or not, is a real passion of mine. So this exhibition of Bell’s work is exciting, particularly for the fact that when it comes to photographing jazz musicians, there aren’t many that do it as well as Bell. From intimate portraits of Miles Davis to festival shots, this show should be a nice survey of Bell’s enviable career. It opens June 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and runs through July 29 at the Athenaeum Music & Arts Library (1008 Wall St.) in La Jolla. ljathenaeum.org

Minis

No, it’s not an exhibition of those silly British clown cars. It is, however, one of the more fun annual shows of the year. The premise is simple enough: Dozens of artists create works that are no larger than 10 inches by 10 inches and sell them for less than $200. Artists include CityBeat faves such as Peter J. Geise, Hill&Stump and Monty Montgomery. It opens June 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Sparks Gallery (530 6th Ave.) in Downtown. sparksgallery.com

Game Masters

I wrote an article a few years ago for CityBeat discussing the merits of considering video game design as fine art. I’m not sure if I ever came to a personal resolution in that debate, but I did see the logic in the argument that video games should be considered art. That’s the larger focus of Game Masters, which opens July 1 at the Fleet Science Center (1875 El Prado) in Balboa Park. Sure, they’ll have video games set up throughout the museum, but take the time to watch and read the accompanying documental footage to get a sense of just how much creative energy goes into these fantastical worlds. rhfleet.org

Chris Smith: Abstract Works

Smith is one of the founding studio artists at The Studio Door art space in North Park and has since become one of the area’s more accomplished abstract artists. Filled with color and bizarre shapes, the paintings will not be up at Studio Door, but rather down the street at Art Produce (3139 University Ave.). It opens Friday, June 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. artproduce.org

Brenda Biondo: Play

Another photography show that has me particularly excited. Coming off an excellent survey of Richard Deacon’s sculptural works, San Diego Museum of Art’s new exhibition focuses on Biondo’s “Playground” series, composed of beautiful and often bleak portraits of dilapidated American slides, swing sets, teeter-totters and more. These will be displayed alongside selections from her “Paper Skies” series, which saw her cutting out the sky in her pics and making collage-type pieces contrasted against yet another pic of the sky. Just check it out. It’s really cool. It opens July 1 and will be up through Jan. 7. sdmart.org

A Time to Heal

Yes, another photographic show, but this one is so much more. Opening July 29 at the Oceanside Museum of Art (704 Pier View Way), this group show is the result of workshops where war veterans wrote letters to themselves reflecting on suffering and the healing process. Then local photographer Trinh Mai had the participants take the letter and use it within an art piece that depicted their own personal “war wounds.” She then photographed the vets with the “wounds” and the result is equal parts haunting and humbling. oma-online.org