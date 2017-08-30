Alanna Airitam shines in The Golden Age

× Expand Alanna Airitam

For years, photographer Alanna Airitam was tired of not seeing people who looked like her in fine art. Whether it was in classical and even more modern paintings or portraiture, the New York-via-Texas native says that it was rare that she’d see Black representations in art, much less any people of color.

“I wanted to see us in art. I always loved art and it’s always been part of my life, but I never saw us in there,” says Airitam, who moved to San Diego four years ago. “So for me, it was a way of inserting us into a history that I have so much love for. It’s not meant to take away what’s already there. It’s to add to it and build on it.”

Queen Mary

Airitam is speaking about The Golden Age, a series of photographs she completed in May. In the photos, she took portraits of Black San Diegans dressed and posed as regality. Inspired by the paintings of the Dutch Realist movement, the self-taught Airitam says the idea came to her while working at a cubicle job that she hated. When she quit, she devoted herself full-time to photography and completed The Golden Age series in a month. The resulting portraits are gorgeously striking and majestic. In “Saint Sugar Hill,” a reclining, coronated woman stares at a pear as if she’s straight out of Ancient Rome. In “Saint Apollo,” a young archer in a keffiyeh stares into the distance as if contemplating his own place in the kingdom.

“Halfway through the series, I began to understand what the story was,” Airitam says. “The more I shot, the more it sort of revealed itself to me. It felt like I was being driven somewhere. I was not in control of any of this. This was coming from a place that was just somewhere else.”

Saint Sugar Hill

Airitam’s other projects include Being Heard: Between the Margins, a series of portraits and stories from women of color documented shortly after Trump’s victory. She’s also equally adept at landscape and commercial photography, but she seems to realize that portraiture is something she would like to continue. She says her next project will likely deal in the three historical Black female stereotypes (Mammy, Jezebel and Sapphire), and while it’s tempting to see this as an expansion of The Golden Age series, Airitam says she wants to continue to expand her work rather than become pigeonholed into one type of portraiture.

“I think Golden Age will fit in under an umbrella of a bigger series, but I have other things that I’ll be working on,” says Airitam “They are similar, but certainly not the same.”

Dapper Dan