All is intimate in ‘A Show About Touching’

Before the start of her residency at After 1920, an art program in South Park, curator Elizabeth Rooklidge says that she felt creatively burnt out.

But it wasn’t long before she found herself revitalized by local artists and national movements. During Rooklidge’s residency, the U.S. was in the thick of the Brett Kavanaugh hearings. Social currents like the #MeToo movement were also fighting back against sexism, misogyny and the patriarchy.

And so, the development of Rooklidge’s new exhibition was, in part, driven by this political context. Soon the concept behind what would become A Show About Touching, a new exhibition devoted to desire and intimacy, as they pertain to women.

“It was a show I wanted to see that hadn’t been done,” says Rooklidge, who also works as an art historian in Orange County.

More specifically, Rooklidge says a San Diego painter and sculptor more immediately inspired the concept.

“Last year, I was introduced to Chantal Wnuk’s work,” Rooklidge says. “It’s all about relationships, intimacy and loneliness, and how deeply those things impact us.”

Many of Wnuk’s works spotlight the complexity of human connection. Her paintings, such as the aptly named “Another Painting About Touching,” served as the inspiration for the show’s title.

A Show About Touching exposes a more specific aspect of intimacy: how women’s desires are explored through bodily touch, a subject that is still somewhat taboo.

The group exhibition—which opens Saturday, July 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bread & Salt in Logan Heights—features a variety of media to explore this concept, including paintings, drawings, sculpture and video installations. Participating artists include Jessica Buie, D.S. Chapman, Kate Clark, Flavia D’Urso, Sarah Farnsworth, Emily Harter (another After 1920 resident), Amel Nelson, Tessie Salcido Whitmore and Chantal Wnuk.

“It’s always challenging [to know when a collection is complete],” Rooklidge says. She adds that the curation process is a constant assessment of the art, individually and as a whole. When selecting and arranging pieces, she looks at “how the work addresses the subject and the variety of ways they address the subject.”

Some of the works are explicitly physical. Others are subtle and abstract, evoking a sense of anticipation. The show aims to present a balance between the presence and absence of touch.

For Rooklidge, the goal for the show is simple: “I hope it uncovers another facet implicit in the conversation that is often taboo.”