Andrew Alcasid comes into his own

It’s tempting to call Andrew Alcasid a jack-of-all-trades. Well, maybe not trades, but at this point in his journey, the Mira Mesa-raised artist has certainly dabbled in nearly every conceivable medium. As with many young artists, he grew up envying the graffiti artists he saw around town and eventually joined a crew.

Still, when it came time to go to college, Alcasid fell back on his love of botany, but later switched back to art after receiving encouragement from instructors and curators like Mesa College’s Alessandra Moctezuma. It was his tutelage under Moctezuma, and later with Michael James Armstrong (Ice Gallery) and Thomas DeMello, that helped cement the curatorial and installation-based direction he’s now headed.

“I was learning that language of simplicity,” says Alcasid. “I was studying Mikey’s work and Robert Irwin, James Turrell, all the light and space guys. I felt it brewing but I still didn’t quite understand what was happening, but I remember at the time I kind of switched to this non-representational look where I picked up this motif.”

That motif will be on display at the closing reception on Wednesday, June 28 and Thursday, June 29 (from 6 to 9 p.m. on both nights) for his artist residency at the Bread & Salt building in Logan Heights. Hints of Alcasid’s past in graffiti, illustration, figurative works and even botany still pop up in his work, but he has managed to seamlessly blend these influences into something that’s altogether original. He originally pitched Bread & Salt owner Jim Brown on a series of cement, object-based works, but switched gears after viewing the idea as too derivative of another artists he loves, local sculptor Tom Dricoll, whose work Alcasid admits to being “obsessed” with for a while.

What Alcasid came up with was a series of installations that rotated in and out of the space. Some of them saw the artist working with spray paint and plastic sheeting, a few of which were then used at the façade for large, squared installations made from wood. The lighting works to play tricks with the blurry haze of the sheeting. The results often look unintentional, but still meticulously focused, something that Alcasid says is, well, intentional.

“When I first started doing my abstracts, that’s all it depended on, those happy accidents,” Alcasid says. “That looks cool, but I want to be more intentional in these marks. It’s completely intentional, but it has that look of that happy accident, but there’s nothing accidental about it.”