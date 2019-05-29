Animal Cracker Conspiracy stages final version of ‘Paper Cities’

× Expand Photo courtesy of Animal Cracker Conspiracy Paper Cities

In many ways, Paper Cities, has always been a work in progress. Iain Gunn and Bridget Rountree of Animal Cracker Conspiracy, a local “contemporary hybrid” puppetry company, first began working on the production over five years ago. It has been performed off and on over the years and at various venues, but Rountree says they’ve always kept tinkering with it.

So when the pair revealed that Animal Cracker was performing what they referred to as a “latest and final version” of Paper Cities on May 31 and June 2 at the City Heights Performance Annex, one would think they’d finally completed the production.

“We have found the basic way to approach the show repeatedly,” says Rountree. “This show for a long time, four years actually, was not set. The order would change, dialogue would change, along with the puppet manipulation and choreography. In this sense, it was initially always a work in progress.”

Paper Cities, which has the subtitle “or how to avert the oncoming megalopolis,” isn’t simply a puppet show. Directed by Liam Clancy, it’s a 60-minute performance that incorporates puppetry, object manipulation, dance, movement and original film. The story centers on the “logic by which humans have interpreted the idea of the city” and explores heavy topics such as colonialism and the exploitation of natural resources.

Animal Cracker Conspiracy first began working on Paper Cities in 2014 after receiving a Jim Henson Foundation Grant, as well as a Creative Catalyst Grant with the La Jolla Playhouse. Since it was first performed at the Playhouse in 2015, it has been staged in art galleries, outdoor venues and black box theatres. Rountree explains that having to perform at so many different venues, as well as the audiences themselves, helped shape the final version of the story.

“Through this project we have discovered how we prefer to approach experimental hybrid puppetry,” Rountree says. “It is a dialogue we are having with the place, audience, objects and each other, which means we respond to these elements differently in every show.”

After the local shows, Animal Cracker Conspiracy will take Paper Cities to the National Puppetry Festival in Minneapolois in July before heading back to San Diego to begin development on a new show, The Black Hen Society, which they plan to premier in December. For now, Rountree says the collective is pleased with how Paper Cities has turned out.

“It has taken us years to trust this process. One cannot hide behind a set structure—you must be awake.”