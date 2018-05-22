Project PAINT offers art from the inside

× Expand Photo by Rachel Michelle Fernandes Project PAINT

Ralph Waldo Emerson once said, “What lies behind you and what lies in front of you pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” For the inmates at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, getting a chance to demonstrate the inner workings of their creative minds to the public is an exceptional opportunity.

“I’m just as excited to be here as some of the visitors are,” says poet and inmate Marquis Davis Sr. “Society looks at us as failures and like we have nothing good in us, but as you can see, we make beautiful art.”

On May 10, Project PAINT: The Prison Arts Initiative worked with the prison’s highly unique and experimental yard called The Echo to host its first public art exhibition. Inmates gain access based on demonstrated leadership and cooperative skills. The process for non-incarcerated people to see the show required several weeks advance notice, leaving cellular devices behind and passing through six heavily secured barriers. Once inside, guests were made to feel just as comfortable and welcome as they would at a normal gallery.

In addition, all of the works on display are for sale via the organization’s website ProjectPaint.org as part of its fundraising and outreach efforts. The pieces, which range from detailed portraiture to a clock in the shape of the continent of Africa (made from popsicle sticks, tongue depressors and Elmer’s glue) are impressive to say the least, especially considering the inmates’ limited resources.

“In here, we’re limited on our materials, our time, our space, basically everything we take for granted in the outside world,” says mixed-media artist and inmate Jonathan Marvin. Marvin, who also served as the emcee for the evening, couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the transformative powers of art making. “I like to say that we’re rewriting our future. Especially in the system, there’s this paradigm that you’re defined by the worst instance of your life. Working through things with art really allows us to transcend that paradigm.”

“A lot of people here are good people. They just made mistakes,” says illustrator and inmate Steven Ross Wescott. “On the street, you get caught up in drugs or alcohol or gangs, and it kind of breaks from who you are. So when you come here, you start being confident in who you are again. Project PAINT is very encouraging. This is a place where you can do this. This is a regular thing.”