Art San Diego moving to Del Mar Fairgrounds

San Diego’s annual contemporary art fair Art San Diego is relocating from the Balboa Park Activity Center to the Del Mar Fairgrounds. The four-day event—which has primarily been held in the city since it began in 2009—is known for showcasing regional and national artists and galleries in hopes of attracting collectors and artists to a city that is often overlooked when it comes to visual art. The move to the fairground’s Wyland and Expo Center, a 30,000-square-foot exhibition space, is a clear signal that organizers wish to expand the appeal of Art San Diego.

“We had just outgrown the Activity Center in Balboa Park,” says Linda Mariano, who is the Executive Director of the Ohio-based Redwood Media Group (RMG), who owns and organizes Art San Diego. “There just aren’t that many places that are large enough. The Wyland Center is in a great location demographically and geographically. One of the things we’ve always wanted to do was attract Orange County and Los Angeles people to not only attend the show, but exhibit as well.”

Mariano goes on to emphasize that the move will also allow Art San Diego to attract the Del Mar and La Jolla market of collectors. She also adds that there has been some naysaying when it comes to the move, but points out that the expanded space will also give RMG more room to include local artists, which has always been a main emphasis when Ann Berchtold first started Art San Diego. Ironically, the first one was held in Del Mar before it was moved to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in Downtown and then to Balboa Park.

“I’m hopeful that maybe the low cost will encourage them to do more innovative things,” says Berchtold, who is not longer involved with Art San Diego after selling it to RMG in 2014. “You’ve got to have more experimentation in spaces. It can’t all just be, you know, interior design art. And maybe if they can create a zone where they don’t have to pay high rent then that will bring some new energy to the show and, again, serve higher purposes because we’re trying to provide more opportunities for artists to show their stuff.”

Art San Diego takes place from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1.