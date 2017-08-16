Artist and students document hidden art in ‘Something We Don’t Know’

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey

“We all have more than we can show,” says Cristina Scorza, director of education and engagement at the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego. “That is a process that is embedded in the nature of collecting.”

Per year, MCASD shows about two percent of its approximately 4,700-item collection. This statistic propelled artist Kim Garcia’s three-part project Something We Don’t Know, which uses the museum in a mini case study on archival transparency.

Garcia and students from Mesa College’s museum studies and sculpture programs combed through the MCASD’s catalogs and online database, noticing it was devoid of most of its collection. The pieces that were documented were either popular artworks or the products of male or white artists. So, Garcia instructed the students to replicate and reinterpret unseen, barely documented works in MCASD’s collection. Then, she packaged some of the artistic interpretations, as if to put them in storage.

“When work is collected and not exhibited, they’re sort of erased from their context,” Garcia says. “If I can’t see you, do you still exist?”

This idea led to the third installment, Something We Don’t Know: Can You See Us. The exhibit features 11 standing, lavender-painted wooden slats. On each, the outline of a never-before-seen archival piece is painted in white and accompanied by a description.

“We were just hinting to the fact that [the artwork was] there and hinting to this slight censorship that was going on here,” says Elizabeth Stringer of Friends Collective, a local art group that also helped with the project.

Garcia planned this installment to mimic the museum’s database, which is particularly scant of photos. However, museum staff verbally toured the public through the exhibit with descriptions and discussions. A CD with these discussions and images of the artwork next to the painted outlines will both be released at the closing reception for Something We Don’t Know: Can You See Us on August 17 as part of Downtown at Sundown. Also, the public can help unwrap the packaged artworks.