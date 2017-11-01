Artist Andrew Sturm spoofs the border wall in new short film

× Expand Image courtesy of Andrew Sturm 31FootLadder maquette

"The initial idea came about just from listening to the rhetoric around the wall,” says UC San Diego MFA student Andrew Sturm of 31FootLadders, a video he wrote and directed.

The five-minute film parodies an international news outlet that sends a reporter to interview an entrepreneur on his new business: manufacturing 31-foot-tall ladders with attached ropes.

“All the things in [the video], the funny thing is that they’re pulled from real quotes,” Sturm says.

He refers to an interview Al Jazeera correspondent Paul Beban conducted with border patrol officers who said that building a 30-foot wall would only create a market for 31-foot ladders. The video also references the time Trump said that such ladders wouldn’t help, unless border crossers also had a rope.

In the video, the entrepreneur gives the reporter a tour of the 31FootLadders facility, presents maquettes of the ladders and exclaims that he can’t keep up with the influx of orders. But when the reporter questions how he plans to transport the products across the border, the entrepreneur says the ladders are not intended for people crossing north, but rather for Americans escaping to the south. Until this final question, there are few clues that the video is a parody. Sturm says he imposed a formal tone so the answer would shock and encourage viewers to question their preconceptions.

“Here in the U.S., we think of [border crossing] as a one-direction route versus thinking that things could progress to where the wall is something that keeps us in instead of keeping others out.”

Sturm adds that he wanted to play on society’s tendency to propagate falsehoods without researching the truth.

“We see something, it goes along well enough with the narrative that we want to believe, so we just forward it and don’t even think about it,” he says. “Something we really have as a problem is the collapse of public discourse, so one thing we can do is slow down and really think.”

The video can be found online as well as in a show at UCSD called Mint, which will be on view at the Dean’s Office of Arts and Humanities until Nov. 30. In casting UCSD staff and students, as well as by filming at the university, Sturm says the use of minimalism is about more than budget.

“The whole idea of 31FootLadders is the idea that something so simple can defeat something so grand and expensive. It’s an idea and a metaphor of how to work against something that is so much bigger than us.”