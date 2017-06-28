At Helmuth Projects, freedom isn’t free

Helmuth Projects might seem like a typical for-profit gallery operation. With its white walls, tall ceilings and its desirable location in Bankers Hill (1827 Fifth Ave.), the space is ideal for showcasing contemporary art. But appearances can be deceiving. Helmuth is like a mullet: business up front, party in the back.

“It evolved out of a group called URADNZA—a name inspired by a Tupac Shakur story about how Tony Danza was one of the few people that had his back during hard times,” recounts Josh Pavlick, the “facilities resident” who has been around since the beginning, chaperoning its efforts through living rooms, garages and into its current space. Along the way the name changed to Helmuth, an accidental misspelling of Helmund, as in the actress Katherine who played Mona on the ‘80s sitcom Who’s the Boss.

The irony of the name is that no one is the boss. Over the last seven years, Helmuth Projects has staged a plethora of out-there shows, all funded by the artist’s day jobs and donations. Golden Girls marathons, live rattlesnakes, drag queen make-up lessons, and a re-created Dominican Family Tree using people in costumes inspired by the life of Michael Jackson are just some of the antics that have gone down.

But a recent hiatus and Pavlick’s frequent travels through his involvement with the project Whoop Dee Doo generated speculation that Helmuth’s days of unbridled creative freedom may be coming to an end. Luckily, San Diego is getting the chance to hold on to this cultural hot house via the group’s decision to start selling work.

“We were always like, let’s do what we want and not have to worry about selling because there’s freedom in that,” says Pavlick. “But there’s also freedom in not having to work a day job.”

Helmuth’s latest incarnation launches this Saturday, July 1 from 7 to 11 p.m. with an exhibition of brand new work, and the excitement is palpable.

“I’m excited for this show to do some experimental things, which is sort of what we are known for,” says artist Vabianna Santos. “We’re also just trying to save this space and make it sustainable. It’s been a labor of love for Josh for years.”

First to Blush, features paintings by Chantal Wnuk and mixed media work by Santos downstairs, and Edge Loop, features digital work with custom frames by Corey Dunlap upstairs.

The press release for the show includes this statement: “Please consider supporting local artists through collecting.” Just like Danza had Tupac’s back, let’s hope the arts community will have Helmuth’s.