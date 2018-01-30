Barrio Network launches mobile Art Carts Project

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Art Carts Project

Access to public art spaces is inarguably problematic in San Diego. When The Roots Factory was kicked out of its Barrio Logan space in 2014, relocating to Bread & Salt meant downsizing and vamping up online efforts under a new name, Barrio Network.

“[With] our Roots Factory project, we had live shows, workshops and things of that nature,” says Bob Hernandez. “It was really fun, but I felt that it was only accessible to those who knew about us and who were following us.”

Hernandez is launching the Art Carts Project this month as a potential solution. Using a grant from the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, Hernandez, who’s also known as DJ Air Nandez, has been repurposing paleteros, or street vending carts. There are currently two that are almost complete. One cart’s lid bears solar paneling, and, when flipped open, there’s two turntables and a mixer inside.

“We also want to include a recording lab in it so we can actually record people performing, people making beats, doing productions and also broadcast live from it if we get WiFi capabilities,” says Hernandez. “We’re still trying to build on this and see how far we can maximize its capabilities.”

The second paletero is a screen print cart for making free posters, which local tattoo artist Sergio Hernandez will be collaborating on. They anticipate building more carts for various purposes, including one for distributing plant seeds and others that they will use to host art-making workshops. As the carts are finished, they are going to host pop-up events throughout southeast San Diego, including Paradise Hills, Encanto and Skyline from February through March.

“Southeast San Diego is really rich with art and culture, but it’s just so underground and so underserved that people aren’t able to see it,” Hernandez says. “This is a way to go into these public spaces and actually bring out the artists that are from the neighborhoods and let them showcase some of their work and hopefully inspire other people.”

All the pop-ups are free with the first one taking place on Saturday, Feb. 24 at Chollas Lake Park (6350 College Grove Drive) from 2 to 5 p.m. There will be a beat set by AbJo of Soulection and DJ sets by Chulita Vinyl Club SD, DJ Inform and DJ Victor. Hernandez says the mic and DJ table will also be open to attendees to try out.

“People don’t get the opportunity to even try to use it or to dream that they could ever do something like that. We just want to plant seeds in people so they can know if there’s something they can get into.”