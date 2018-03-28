Buy My Junk Project set to open at Bread & Salt

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Eddy Miramontes and Daniel Barron Corrales

"I grew up at the Spring Valley swap meet since I was five, buying and selling textiles,” says local multimedia artist Daniel Barron Corrales. “That environment, the community is incredibly tight. I was allowed to walk around that swap meet by myself at seven or eight because everyone knew me.”

Now, along with his fellow local artists and friends Eddy Miramontes and Gina Mejia, Barron Corrales is organizing his own swap meet called Buy My Junk Project. The catch? While the vendors are all artists, they aren’t selling art.

“I’m talking about pots, pans, underpants, chairs, anything they want to sell that’s not art,” says Barron Corrales. “The only rule that we give them is no art.”

The idea came as Barron Corrales prepares for his upcoming residency at Bread and Salt, which begins in April. He thought up large-scale installations but felt too financially strapped to take them on. He recalled the days when his mom would advise him to sell his belongings at the swap meet.

“‘You want to go on vacation? Go sell your stuff at the swap meet,’” he recalls his mom saying. “We’d go and do that because my mom was not the type to just hand out money. She always made us earn it. And I think art is that. It’s nice to have stipends, it’s nice to have honorariums, but being self motivated is just as important.”

The artists selling at Buy My Junk will have the same opportunity to profit off their unneeded goods. In addition to what they sell at their booths, the funds collected from entry (which is $1) and a raffle will be split between the participating artists. But aside from raising money for the involved artists, Barron Corrales and Miramontes want to strengthen the relations of the arts community.

“For us to be able to hang out for a day and be able to get to know each other, it’s building community through this swap meet event,” says Miramontes.

Buy My Junk Project is also a social experiment, by way of selecting the artists and organizing their booth placement.

“If someone curates walls, we’re trying to wing them with muralists and not tell each other who the hell they are if they don’t already know,” says Barron Corrales. “That way we just promote the interaction and put people in proximity of having those important conversations in our scene.”

The event, which takes place at Bread & Salt (1955 Julian Ave.) on Saturday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., will be documented and turned into a work that will be shown during part of Barron Corrales’ residency.

“We might not be getting all the funding we’d like,” says Barron Corrales. “But we’re still here, we’re still hustling and we’re still making it happen.”