Changes at the San Diego Art Institute

On Friday, Aug. 11, Lissa Corona resigned her position as San Diego Art Institute interim director and left her keys on her desk at the Balboa Park arts space. She says the reason for her sudden departure was the hiring of Jacqueline Silverman to the full-time position of SDAI’s Executive Director.

Hired last summer as the education director, but moved into the position of interim Executive Director when Ginger Shulick Porcella left the position back in April, Corona admits that she didn’t see herself as ideal to permanently fill the position. She wasn’t particularly keen on the fundraising aspects of the job. However, she feels she became more adept at that aspect of the job and formally applied in April.

“I started to get really excited,” says Corona, who liked the idea of running the Institute more as a collective, with the Executive Director ultimately having the final say. “I started to think that we could pull this off. Our team is so phenomenal.”

Corona says her issue with the hiring of Silverman wasn’t personal, but rather that Silverman lacks the fine arts curatorial experience necessary for the position. Appointed by SDAI’s ten-member Board of Directors, Silverman, according to a press release from SDAI, is “a non-profit arts management professional” with over 30 years of experience, most recently with the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture, San Diego Performing Arts League and the San Diego Jewish Film Festival.

“Quitting was something I thought about, but I would have understood if they didn’t hire me as executive director,” says Corona. “But the only way I would have stayed is if they had hired me as deputy director or head curator.”

While, Corona’s concerns with Silverman’s lack of curatorial experience seem valid, Susanna Peredo Swap, who serves on SDAI’s 10-member board, says that the curatorial process will remain “innovative” and “progressive.” She’s also quick to add that Silverman will be much more focused on fundraising and that SDAI will likely work with on-staff and outside curators for future exhibitions.

“We were not hiring a curator or director of exhibitions. We were hiring someone that needed to have extensive knowledge of nonprofit practices, fiscal management, strategic planning, and public engagement.,” says Peredo Swap. “Which she [Silverman] most certainly has.”

Peredo Swap also points to the fact that Silverman was hired by much of the same board that hired and encouraged Porcella to transition SDAI from a members-based, pay-for-play model to a curated contemporary art space.

“I can tell you that we—the board, her employer—are very committed to maintaining and pushing forward the mission and vision that Ginger, and we, put together. Jacqueline is 100 percent on board with this ideal and we are thrilled to have her.”

Corona, however, still has reservations and is concerned that SDAI will revert back to its old ways.

“It really frustrates me both as an artist and arts administrator when the work we’ve put in to create this scene and sustain a contemporary art dialogue is diminished,” Corona says. “My concern is lack of awareness of what we do and what we’ve been building here. Where we stand within the art community.”