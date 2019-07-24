‘Chicana Stardust’ comes from a border far, far away

× Expand Photo by Ariana Velazquez Lidia Marin, Margaret Abud and Victoria Martinez

The term “Mexican aliens” is often used with hateful intentions. Filmmakers Benjamin Huerta and Itamar Lilienthal are seeking to change that.

Enter the science-fiction drama Chicana Stardust. The independent film is a production of Casa Tamarindo, written and directed by Huerta and Lilienthal, and is expected to be released in fall 2019.

“We wanted to create a movie that really spoke about the pressing problems of today, being environmental, immigration, just basic disparities but presented in a way that doesn’t point fingers at anyone,” Lilienthal says.

Chicana Stardust follows Akyra (Margaret Abud) and a band of warriors from Planet Jaba as they travel to California in hopes of recovering an artifact stolen by Fela (aka Chicana Stardust, played by Linda Abud). But things get complicated when it is revealed that Fela has stolen this artifact, known as “the Amulet,” in order to preserve what is left of the Jaba culture on the new planet she now calls home.

When Huerta and Lilienthal began working on the project, they originally only planned on creating a commercial for Lilienthal’s Casa Tamarindo, a binational design house that focuses on sustainable art and furniture. But the more they explored the significance of a ’70s sci-fi B-movie approach to their culture, they realized the project was bigger than just a five-minute video.

“You see Mexican aliens in a completely different context on the news every other day,” Huerta says. “To see a science-fiction take on our culture, it’s been very cool to see how people react.”

As they were coming up with ideas for the set, they drew inspiration from Latino/Chicano psychedelia and films like El Topo and The Holy Mountain by Chilelian-French filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky. They were also drawn to the idea of creating a record of the history and culture of the Baja region, similar to the idea of Wakanda in Black Panther.

Filming for Chicana Stardust took place in both San Diego and Tijuana to bring greater attention to the bi-national life of the border region without solely focusing on the negative news in the media. Last year, Huerta and Lilienthal saw how the film could shine a positive light on the community after an article was published about the film the day after hundreds of asylum-seeking migrants were met with teargas from U.S. border patrol agents. Both seemed to realize the significance of Chicana Stardust, but in a different way.

“Even now, all the things about Tijuana are so negative or they’re so pigeonholed on violence, cartels, stuff like that. There’s a lot of magic in TJ,” Lilienthal says. “Tijuana is a weird place. Just capturing that, it’s fun.”