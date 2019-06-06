Chicano Art Gallery to close

× Expand Photo by Seth Combs Cesar Castañeda

Ahead of the monthly art crawl in the Barrio Logan Arts District, one of the neighborhood’s staple galleries announced it will hold its last show Saturday.

“It’s been a real honor to be part of something truly magical,” wrote Chicano Art Gallery director and local artist Cesar Castañeda on Facebook.

Castañeda opened Chicano Art Gallery back in 2013, but after his rent was more than doubled this month, he had to make the difficult decision to close.

“I’ve had a few other instances where I felt it was time to throw in the towel, but this was the straw to break the gallery’s back,” Castañeda wrote in an email to CityBeat.

Castañeda grew up in the neighborhood and always craved being involved in the arts community although he wasn’t always sure how that involvement would manifest.

“I’ve always wanted to have an art space,” Castañeda told CityBeat back in 2016 on the eve of the gallery’s three-year anniversary. “It’s always been a dream to be involved somehow doing art, but I never narrowed it down to opening a gallery. It kind of just happened. It’s been an amazing dream come true.”

Chicano Art Gallery was known for showcasing the work of talented up-and-coming Chicanx artists, as well as hosting local artisans and merchants outside of the gallery during the monthly, self-guided Barrio Art Crawl.

Locals familiar with Castañeda’s involvement in the community, as well as his role in creating a strong arts presence that remained true to the neighborhood’s roots, were saddened by the news on Tuesday. Several expressed their gratitude toward his work in the community as one of the many “pillars” that helped revitalize the neighborhood.

Barrio Logan is changing, however, and with that change comes the rise in rent, which has certainly impacted business owners in the neighborhood. Locals continue to raise concerns about the area becoming increasingly gentrified, which they say is squeezing out residents and business owners.

In October of last year Mesheeka, the gallery two doors down from Chicano Art Gallery, announced it was leaving Barrio Logan. It was open for three years and closed, as the owners put it on Instagram, after being “gentrified out of Barrio Logan.”

The monthly Barrio Logan Flea Market will also no longer occur at the vacant lot next to Por Vida coffee shop on Logan Avenue, so as to make room for a proposed mixed-use building that would include art studios, retail, office and gallery space.

The decision to close was hard, and although saddened, Castañeda is not giving up on art or the community and said he wants this experience to serve as a lesson.

“I want people to know what happened here,” wrote Castañeda. “The hard truth. I hope it will inspire people that are in a position where they can invest in property here that are not greedy people and think only on how much money they can make from us. Someone that carries the community in their heart. And that sincerely cares about something besides their wallet.”

The final art show will be held at the gallery (2117 Logan Ave.) from 5 to 10 p.m. featuring works by Adan Castañeda, Jessica Petrikowski, David Castañeda and Cesar Castañeda.