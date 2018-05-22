The return of the UC San Diego Crafts Center

× Expand Image courtesy of Safdie Rabines Architects and HKS UC San Diego Crafts Center

In September of 2012, UC San Diego shut down its long-standing creative hub: the Crafts Center. With workshops and open space for collaboration, the center had become known for encouraging artistic experimentation during its 40-year run, before falling short on funding and eventually being demolished. Now six years later, there’s momentum to build a new Crafts Center.

“Every single time that we talk to various members that were part of the old Crafts Center and we talk about envisioning a new Crafts Center, it’s really creating this sense of community,” says Russell King, UCSD’s associate director of Strategic Initiatives for Housing, Dining and Hospitality. “It was a community of artists, it was a community of creativity, it connected across different levels of strata, if you will. So part of what we are really trying to do is create, or recreate this home for a creative community.”

A group of artists and locals had originally hoped to reopen the center in its former location, but it proved too challenging, says King. The reimagined, eco-friendly space is now planned to take up an 11,000-square-foot space within the Torrey Pines Living and Learning Neighborhood, the new home of UCSD’s Sixth College that’s projected to open in 2020.

“We are also using a lot of glass, meaning storefront glass,” says King. “The former Crafts Center was a little bit inward facing, whereas we are trying to architecturally make it outward facing so that you could walk by outside the Crafts Center and actually see people working on pottery, jewelry, ceramics, woodworking and surfboard glassing.”

Book arts and cooking are also being considered as potential classes to be held at the center.

“Engineers and scientists and others tend to be highly creative people, they are thinking differently, they also tend to be multi-talented,” says King. “What I really think this does is it gives an opportunity for the folks that are doing some pretty high level research to come and play and express themselves in a different way than maybe they normally would, or perhaps that they do at home, but we just don’t really get to see that.”

Now that the plans for the building are almost completed, the fundraising begins. King is working with alumni and donors, as well as using crowdfunding, to accumulate $5 million over the next year or so. However, even if the fundraising goal isn’t met, King says that the project will push forward.

“Ultimately what we’re really trying to do is offset the cost of the capital project, and we’re actually very confident that we’re going to move through this,” he says. “We feel very good about it, and we’re going to build this.”