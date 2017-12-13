Cura Caos podcast spotlights regional arts and culture scene

× Expand Photo courtesy of Cura Caos Alan Lilienthal and Border Angels founder Enrique Morones

"I have friends who have lived in San Diego their whole life and have yet to go to Tijuana, and they still promote this narrative that San Diego is this really boring place and there’s nothing happening,” says San Diego-raised Alan Lilienthal.

Despite traveling between California and Mexico in his youth, Lilienthal too bought into that cursed, but common, narrative when he was 20. So, like many, he moved away to New York, Oakland and elsewhere until returning a year ago with a renewed interest in San Diego.

“I was in awe of how much stuff was happening if you just look for it,” Lilienthal says. “It’s not like New York where you walk down the street and everything is happening, but there’s so many great bands and artists and events and restaurants.”

Feeling the scene was underappreciated, he set out to create a podcast called Cura Caos. The podcast originally began as a radio show on Radio Pulso del Barrio, but Lilienthal is now recording Cura Caos live in front of an audience. In the podcast, he discusses regional arts and culture with bi-national guests. His interviewees have already spanned from hip-hop artist Real J Wallace and urban farming advocate Daron Joffe to The Young Wild, a group who crafts a satirical web series.

“What I’m trying to do is not only promote the work, but really get a portrait of the person,” he says. “It’s being able to humanize the person behind the work.”

He will be continuing to hold the live shows every first Tuesday at Tiger!Tiger! (3025 El Cajon Blvd.) with the next one taking place Jan. 16. He will also begin hosting Cura Caos at Trilogy Sanctuary (7650 Girard Ave. #400) every third Tuesday of the month for topics better suited in a venue other than a bar. Eventually, he’s tacking on some live recordings at Cine Tonalá (Avenida Revolución 1317, Zona Centro) too.

Lilienthal recognizes he has a lot on his plate, noting it’s the sort of feeling that inspired the podcast’s name (Spanish for “controlled chaos”). He says engaging in such free-flowing conversation pacifies him and hopes it does the same for listeners, particularly in this time of political disconnect.

“That’s kind of the whole idea, promoting and cross pollinating the region and giving a voice, encouraging both sides to identify as a bi-national leader, instead of as separate entities.”