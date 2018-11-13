Drag queens, naturally

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mo’s Universe Miss Mariam T

"What’s more glamorous than a queen?”

If longstanding Balboa Park institutions were to ask themselves that question, it’s still unlikely the answers would result in an after-hours drag show at the museum.

For the San Diego Natural History Museum, however, that’s exactly the question museum staff collectively asked themselves when discussing the Secret Society of Adultologists. Launched in the fall of 2017, the barely one-year-old event is one of a handful of similar approaches The Nat is taking to increase not just member and visitor engagement, but their presence in the community as well. Other new programs include escape rooms, artist residencies, public nature smartphone documentary challenges and summertime’s Nat at Night on Fridays (food, drinks and trivia on the rooftop).

“These changes are no coincidence,” says Emma Bloom, the museum’s Public Programs Manager. “They’re strategic shifts in the way we’re doing business.” Bloom described the museum’s new approach as “an increased focus on science and conservation and more visitor engagement. We’re fulfilling our mission in a way that’s approachable, fun and educational.”

The Secret Society of Adultologists is another new endeavor aimed at recapturing the thrill of that first trip to a museum. It can also bring back memories of a childhood summer camp or of youthful fascination and scientific curiosity. Of course, there’s a grown-up edge to these types of events with the museum—fossils and all—serving as the backdrop to drinks, live music and other after-hours programming. It almost feels sneaky.

“Shiny, Pretty Things,” is the fourth Adultologists event, happening Friday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. in conjunction with the museum’s newest exhibition, Hidden Gems. While the evening centers on the new gem exhibit, guests will have access to the entire museum. The Gemological Institute of America (GIA) will be on hand, hosting a birthstone matching game, and food, beer and craft cocktails will be available for purchase.

But where do drag queens come into this?

“We’re very interested in reflecting the gemological theme of the party in a more human way. We were looking for bright and vibrant programming, and to be honest, a drag performance was the first idea that came to mind,” says Bloom. “We’re proud that the museum is a gathering space for all members of the community and want to emphasize that with our programming.”

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Natural History Museum Secret Society of Adultologists

Miss Mariam T, described by the museum as “San Diego’s crankiest drag queen,” is no stranger to the museum. A stand-up comic and drag performer, Miss Mariam T’s alter-ego, Remington, is on the museum’s bar staff.

“I’m so excited to be performing at the Natural History Museum,” says Miss Mariam, “to share my fabulosity with the patrons of Balboa Park and to give them a glimpse into the lifestyle and art form of drag.”

Miss Mariam T is also affiliated with the LGBTQ comedy podcast Who Invited Her?, which will be recording live at the event.

A glittering drag queen is a big statement for the oldest scientific institution in the southwestern United States. Founded in 1874 by (obviously) a bunch of white men, the museum coexists in Balboa Park with dozens of other institutions fervently attempting to provide culture, history, education and an interest in conservation in a relevant way to a diverse and demanding city.

“We’d like the audience at these events to represent the population of San Diego as a whole,” says Bloom. “We want everyone to feel welcome at museum events and programs, and hope that by explicitly inviting different communities, like the drag community, we ensure that all people know that this is a space for them.