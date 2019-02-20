Fine Lines: Karla Cordero

A semi-regular column where we review notable new poetry collections and chapbooks.

If there were any justice in the world or, at the least, San Diego artists received the same amount of national attention as places like L.A. and San Francisco, local Karla Cordero would surely be in the discussion as being one of the best Chicanx poets working today. The fact that border imagery is so often evoked in her work would only help solidify her standing.

And if Cordero continues with her current trajectory, she may yet receive the attention she deserves. Her new collection, How to Pull Apart the Earth (Not a Cult Press), is a huge leap forward. I was first introduced to her work after reading 2016’s Grasshoppers Before Gods, as well as her work as the editor of Spit, an online literary mag for poetry and social justice issues. Cordero weaves in and out of reflective, personal trials and political issues in How to Pull Apart the Earth, but the humanity of the topic at hand is always what the reader is left with.

Still, Cordero, who works as a professor at San Diego City College, may be at her best when she is directly addressing the border and the myriad complicated emotions and stances that come with it. In “Truths at the All-American Canal,” she addresses the deaths of migrants attempting to cross canals along the border and while she begins the poem with an excerpt from a CBS News report, it’s her connection with what she sees the canal as representing that makes the reader re-think what would otherwise be seen as simply a swampy moat. In “My Country is Panting,” she compares hypocritical U.S. policies to the instinctive and distractible nature of a dog.

I wish I had more words to devote to how much I was touched by this collection, both in its politics and its personal stories. Cordero is both accessible and cerebral, and she makes her words matter in ways few poets attempt or even know how to do.

Karla Cordero will be reading from How to Pull Apart the Earth at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Verbatim Books.