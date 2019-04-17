Fine Lines: Lizzie Wann

A semi-regular column where we review notable new poetry collections and chapbooks.

The words of Lizzie Wann will strike hard and fast for anyone who has an aging parent. Throughout The Hospice Bubble & Other Devastating Affirmations, her debut collection for Puna Press, she reminds the reader of the preciousness of time. Time wasted. Times of discovery. That time when.

In the case of Wann, who has been a presence on the local spoken word scene for over two decades, much of that time is devoted to her father. Written during her father’s time in hospice care and his eventually passing, The Hospice Bubble is brilliantly reflective without coming across as sentimental or forced. Anyone who’s lost someone close to them will recall the way the brain works when that person is dying; the stress of balancing compassion and rest with our own need for a sense of closure before it’s too late. While mortality and fatalism are poetry’s bread and butter, I’m not sure I’ve ever read a poet who was able to tap into these emotions so lovingly and realistically.

This mix of realism and reverence comes early in the book with “Dad’s Wisdom,” where Wann recalls receiving an email from her father and discovering she may have inherited her writing skills from him.

small truths are revealed

he writes, “mechanical things

do break down, just like people”

unexpected poetry

In “Christmas Day,” Wann recounts her father’s last holiday via a play-by-play breakdown of the tender and stressful moments of the day. This is followed by what is arguably the collection’s best poem, “The Magical Cheesburger,” where the family eats In-n-Out cheeseburgers together and finds that they have an “otherworldly” effect on the father’s diminishing blood pressure.

we laughed about it as Dad slept

as we wondered if we would, in fact,

soon have to face losing this man

or if it was something else completely,

if this might be the one time that a man

was brought back from the brink of death

by a cheeseburger

When death inevitably comes, Wann begins to reflect on the memories that remain, while also recounting the trivial duties that come with death (burial costs, identifying the body, etc.). The last few stanzas of “This is a True Story,” which closes out the “The Hospice Bubble” chapter in the book, are talismanic, so much so that I dare not reprint them here lest they actually be some kind of beautiful incantation.

From here, the collection moves onto the “Other Devastating Affirmations” portion of the book. These poems are presented in four thematic sub-chapters (“Death,” “Depression,” “Writing” and “Love”). While the poems in this portion of the book are much more cerebral, they are still accessible and relatable if the reader leans into them a bit. Wann describes herself on Twitter as a “believer in ghosts & witches,” and in “Phantoms & Flights,” she describes a longing to have more ghosts in her life, especially ones that she can relate to.

there’s a ghost in the house across the street

but she doesn’t bother me

I say “she” because it seems to be a neighborhood of women

who live long

who outlive their lovers

who fold sheets by themselves in their living rooms

who sing softly to shadows

sit barefoot on their porches

One might get caught up in words like “death” and “depression,” or even be tempted to think that the “devastating affirmations” are going to be all doom-and-gloom. This is not the case. Here, Wann’s concept of “devastating” is anything that has the capacity to change our overall worldview. And that change isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Devastation is, after all, an opportunity to rebuild.

Lizzie Wann will read from The Hospice Bubble & Other Devastating Affirmations at a book-release event on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. at The Whistle Stop.