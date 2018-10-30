For Charissa Noble, space is the place

× Expand Photo by Julia Dixon Evans Charissa Noble

Johanna Beyer, one of the first women to experiment with electronic instruments, died in 1944, long before her work garnered much attention.

“She actually wrote some music for these instruments that hadn’t been invented yet. She didn’t just theorize it,” says Charissa Noble, whose new weekly lecture series, Space is the Place: Modernist Fantasy and the Scientific Imagination in 20th Century Avant-Garde Art and Music, kicks off Nov. 1 at the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library (1008 Wall St.) in La Jolla. Three distinct lectures will explore the histories and theories of electronic musicology, science fiction and futurism together with modern issues such as misogyny and afrofuturism.

“If we start imagining a world that isn’t quite there yet when we’re looking at these art forms, we can imagine a world that’s not quite there yet in other senses beyond just the technological,” Noble says of futurism, science fiction and the ways pioneering artists strive to work beyond what is humanly possible. “And we can imagine a world that’s not there yet in terms of equality and in terms of connection and empathy with other people.”

The title of the series is borrowed from a song by Sun Ra, an American jazz composer known for his cosmic works. Her sources and subjects range from early composers like Beyer and John Cage, to modern artists like Grimes and Janelle Monae. Each lecture touches on slightly different themes, and the series showcases Noble’s broad and rich understanding of the significance of modernism and scientific fantasy in art and music. She also explores how society seeks out and responds to those artforms.

Noble also brings an awareness of complexities to her studies of marginality. Her expertise is extensive. She has a background as a classically-trained vocalist and studied cultural musicology. She now teaches at San Diego State University and this is her second lecture series at the Athenaeum.

When asked what sort of things a lecture-goer might listen to or watch to get a taste of what her three-week lecture series might be like, Noble lights up. Her suggestions: listening to Pamela Z’s 2013 album A Delay is Better, a viewing of Black Panther, as well as the Georges Méliès-inspired Smashing Pumpkins video for “Tonight, Tonight” (“It’s really striking,” she gushes. “It’s kind of surrealist and futuristic at the same time.”). And, she adds: “Dracula is totally a Sci-fi work.”