Friendship Park to become more friendly?

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey James Brown

Another San Diego architecture firm has entered the ring with hopes to alter the U.S.-Mexico border. However, its idea is to build a bi-national park, not a wall. Last week, the local coalition Friends of Friendship Park announced that it’s teaming with Public Architecture and Planning to propose turning Friendship Park into a real park accessible to both nations.

“The venue was created with this in mind—that the people of the United States and Mexico should be able to meet in friendship and solidarity,” says Friends of Friendship Park member John Fanestil.

Friendship Park is a heavily regulated area that allows friends and family to communicate across the San Diego-Tijuana border only through a dense, metal mesh fence and only at certain times designated by U.S. Border Patrol. The coalition’s proposal would peel back these barriers to create a grassy, multi-acre park with points of entry from both countries. Ideally, the park would include a pier that lines the border and reaches into the Pacific Ocean, says James Brown of Public Architecture and Planning.

“It could be a very beautiful place, a fantastic message, especially at this time,” he says.

At one point, there wasn’t a barrier at Friendship Park. But over time, the Department of Homeland Security drastically increased security measures to the point where there are now two fences, separated by a zone permissible only to U.S. Border Patrol.

“The last couple of decades have been a process of tightening, closing and militarizing this section of the border, but we do feel there’s a turning point now and an opportunity to open that back up and return to the park’s original purpose,” Fanestil says.

The coalition is launching a series of community forums on both sides of the border. The first one will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 2 at First United Methodist Church in Mission Valley. Friends of Friendship Park also started a Change.org petition that’s addressed to both Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Such bi-national parks already exist at the U.S.-Canada border, so the coalition says the idea isn’t as fantastical as some may initially believe.

“We know it’s a change of the public mind that we’re after,” says Fanestil, “A change of the public imagination.”