GRRRL Art Collective aims to unite women artists

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist "Beads of Innocence” by Linnea Strid

"When women support each other, incredible things happen.” These words can be seen in various fonts and iterations plastered all over Instagram feeds and Facebook pages. It’s a quote that seems to be missing a source but nevertheless rings true, especially for local San Diego painter Nicole Waszak.

Waszak, along with a few of her international artist friends, recently founded an art collective exclusively for women.

“It started very casually with my friend Ashley Gallagher who is here locally, in North County… she and our friend Linnea Strid, who lives in Sweden, were just talking and we were like, ‘hey, we should start a collective.’” Waszak giggles with understated delight as she finishes her sentence. Her enthusiasm is infectious.

The group grew quickly to include artists from Bahrain, Peru (Judith Vergara García), and New York City (Gigi Chen), among other locations, and eventually landed upon the name GRRRL Art Collective, inspired by the ‘90s feminist punk movement, riot grrrl.

“We decided that we wanted it to be a female collective because, as women, we are well aware that there’s more representation of male artists in galleries,” Waszak explains.

She hit the nail on the head. According to the National Museum of Women in the Arts, though women earn half of the MFAs granted in the U.S., only 30 percent of artists represented by commercial galleries are women. And according to facts gathered by the revolutionary art-activist collective, The Guerrilla Girls, less than 4 percent of the artists in the Modern Art section of New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art are women, but 76 percent of the nudes are female.

“Looking at a lot of work online, I feel like I’m seeing painting after painting of beautiful women… and don’t get me wrong that stuff sells—beauty sells. But I wanted to start a collective of artists who represent the female form and place it in a context that expresses the female experience,” Waszak says.

After a debut show last December in Houston, the collective decided it was time for another show, this time here in San Diego. Mother, May I?, the Collective’s sophomore exhibition, opens at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Thumbprint Gallery in La Jolla. As if readers couldn’t tell from the name, the show is a meditation on motherhood. Waszak recalls approaching the gallery about scheduling a show.

× Expand From left: Ashley Gallagher, Nicole Waszak, Jon Jaylo, Linnea Strid and Gigi Chen

“It just happened to be Mother’s Day weekend and they asked if we could do a Mother’s Day theme and I said sure!”

While the conversation about the relationship between motherhood and feminism is not necessarily a new one, the artists of the GRRRL Art Collective each have a unique and personal viewpoint to express. In fact, Waszak uses her relationship with her daughter as the basis for many of her paintings.

“I try to juxtapose the vulnerability and the resilience seen in childhood. I work a lot from photographs of my daughter that have a strong mood and a relationship to my own past,” she says, describing her work.

When asked about her own relationship to feminism, Waszak begins reflecting on her own mother: “My mom didn’t overtly raise me as a feminist… but she promoted a healthy dialogue about a girl’s right to do what she wants with her body. My mom had an interest in cultural anthropology so she would talk to me about different cultures, the way women were treated in different places and the way women were treated here. All these things she slowly educated me about as I was growing up made me reflect on being a woman in society and what my life and roles would be as I became an adult. I don’t think I realized at the time that she was raising me to be a feminist, but it’s something that I’ve become aware of as I get older.”

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist “Fleeting Moment” by Joanna Bavero

By exhibiting all new work made especially for the show, Waszak and the GRRRLs hope to use Mother’s Day weekend and the subject of motherhood itself to shine a light on the challenges of being female in today’s society. “You can be a mother and a feminist at the same time and have a career,” Waszak says. “It’s still a constant struggle to balance all of the roles that we have.”

Luckily they have each other to lean on, and exhibit with.

“We have Facebook messenger and we’re all on a thread that’s constantly going,” Waszak says. “As we’ve come together as a group and talked online, we talk about personal things too. We’ve all become really good friends.”