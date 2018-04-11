Southwestern College students project art onto border wall prototypes

× Expand Photo by Jill Marie Holslin #ArtTrumpsWalls

"I am excited and nervous and anxious,” says Le’Toya Jackson with a tense laugh as we approach the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Saturday evening. “I wasn’t nervous until now.”

Jackson is one of 17 Southwestern College students assigned to create a stencil that would be projected onto a border wall prototype later that night. The stencils will also be projected during the Art That Cuts exhibit at Mesa College Art Gallery, which opens April 12 from 3 to 7 p.m.

On the U.S. side, a mile and a half of land separates the public from the eight border wall prototypes. However, through the Otay Mesa Port of Entry and two miles east, anyone can look over a 10-foot metal fence that’s just a few dozen feet away from the prototypes. I tag along to the site in a taxi with Jackson, Southwestern College Art Professor Perry Vásquez (who assigned the project to his class) and Mesa College Art Gallery Director Alessandra Moctezuma.

The road turns to soft dirt that flies up as we bounce up and down over the bumps. There is a sense of giddy anticipation for the night’s antics as we point out the various murals along the pre-existing border fence. When we arrive, UC San Diego MFA student Andrew Sturm and Tijuana-based artist Jill Marie Holslin, who projected on the wall back in November, are setting up the projector on top of Sturm’s truck. It creates a platform just tall enough to see over the border fence.

On the U.S. side, there are the eight border wall prototypes with healthy, green grass and mountains stretching on for miles behind them. On the Mexican side, there’s a dirt road several yards wide separating the fence from the homes, which are built of metal sheets, plywood and other accessible materials. Stray dogs roam around, and one lies dead next to garbage piled against the wall. It is a loud and bleak reminder of the power of geographical division.

“Last time I came here, I cried,” Jackson tells me of her first visit to the prototypes, when she was just seeking inspiration for the project.

“I got to see how the people lived right there at the edge of the border, and I was able to peek through the temporary, little fence that they have now,” she says. “There are these little holes [in the fence] and I could see the prototypes… It’s a realization that it’s giving these people no hope. You’re making the goal even harder, and you’re rubbing it in their face, and I think everyone deserves a better life.”

While waiting for the sun to set, the collaborators, attending students and their various friends and family congregate in a circle to discuss the project’s process and what they hope will come out of it.

“It was very, very important for me as an American on the Mexican side of the border to be able to project the very messages that were being excluded from the United States by Trump,” says Holslin, of her November projections. “There’s a symbolic significance here and a political significance of the exclusion of these voices.”

“This is about understanding where people come from and understanding that there are differences between all of us in the world,” says Juan Carlo Deportillo, a student who was born in the U.S., but lives in Tijuana. He adds that he has crossed the border every day since kindergarten. “I hope this changes something and someone’s perspective about what people look like, what people are crossing the border for or something positive.”

It’s now dark, and Sturm hops back onto his truck and says, “We’re going to play it like a movie. Here we go.”

One by one, the Southwestern College students’ drawings flash from the projector and onto a border wall prototype. The images range from text that reads “Traemos el nopal en la frente” (a clever play on an otherwise derogatory Mexican saying about English-speaking Mexican-Americans) to the hashtag #ArtTrumpsWalls. Others are images of a man scaling a rock climbing route and someone bouncing on a trampoline with “use in case of wall” written underneath. In another, the cartoon character Speedy Gonzales steals Trump’s toupee. As the images change, students excitedly call out which is theirs and complement one another. The final slide listed the names of the participating students at Southwestern College, and everyone erupts in applause.

“We talked about the wall as being a tiger, this very powerful predatory presence, and how a tiger seems to be unbeatable,” Vásquez says. “But I said to them, it’s not true. Even a praying mantis can beat a tiger given the right situation and the right conditions. And so this kind of a guerrilla art technique strategy should teach them that this is exactly how a praying mantis can beat a tiger. It’s all about choosing your moment, choosing a positive message that undermines the wall and using all of your wit and your compassion and your humor to take down an authoritarian message. I think that really hit home with them.”