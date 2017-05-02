Allison Manch threads the needle

Allison Manch wants us all to put down the phone/computer/tablet for a moment. In a world saturated with digital technology, the San Diego Art Institute artist in residence has chosen a hand crafted, detail oriented and historic medium in which to express her vision, and she wants to share it with people, in more ways than one.

“I think it’s just so accessible. You don’t need a computer, you don’t need all the technology.”

Manch is talking about embroidery, her medium of choice, which she smartly layers on top of manipulated fabric to form illustrated characters both real and imagined. With many of the characters drawn from her childhood in Arizona, the work is personal, playful and inviting.

“It’s about really thinking about that person as I’m making it. You can really convey people’s expressions and their personality through embroidery,” she says.

Her newest project is called What’s Mine is Yours, and it’s an apt title. In addition to the new pieces at the show—which opens Saturday, May 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the SDAI Project Space in Horton Plaza—there will also be a brief performance and poetry reading by Manch. She will also offer a free stitching circle the following weekend where patrons can sit down to talk about her work and, hopefully, learn a thing or two from one another.

“I’ve done embroidery workshops for years, often in conjunction with the shows,” Manch says. “It’s been a really cool way to get the community involved. One time I had one in Seattle and a few women bussed over from a retirement home. It was just three older women and me, and we were talking about my show and what they took from it and their life experience and how it related to the work. It was really fascinating to get their take on it versus my intentions and find out how close the two were actually.”

While Manch’s fine art background is in photography, embroidery is a skill she had learned and loved as a youngster.

“I grew up embroidering. When I was in middle school my mom taught me to embroider my jeans,” the artist reminisces.

When photography became too focused on Photoshop and working in photo studios and darkrooms proved expensive and difficult, the thread once again came calling.

“I initially started embroidering on handkerchiefs that were my grandmother’s. And then as time has gone on I’ve moved on to embroidering on canvas or on big silk pieces,” says Manch. “There wasn’t much new I could bring to the conversation of photography. Whereas with fabric and textiles there was a lot of room for experimentation and new ideas I could explore.”