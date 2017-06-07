Isiah Jones’ long journey was anything but picturesque

Listening to Isiah Jones tell his story, it seems miraculous that he’s even speaking to me right now. The 29-year-old photographer, filmmaker and owner of London Lane Productions has had a whirlwind journey to get to this point, one that includes growing up around drug addiction and the gang culture of Southeast San Diego.

“I got caught up in the gangs and stuff, running around in the streets, having jobs for six months and quitting,” says Jones. “Just dabbling in that lifestyle.”

Throughout it all, however, Jones says photography and filmmaking was a constant. Inspired from his days as a student at the School of Creative and Performing Arts, he picked up video production in the 10th grade. He started London Lane in 2012, picking up small jobs shooting weddings and music videos, but still struggled. He even had to sell his equipment at one point to make rent.

He landed a job at Gompers Preparatory Academy, this time in the athletic department until, one day, he mentioned to staff that he also had video production experience. He shot a couple videos for the school’s graduation, which reignited his love for the craft. But, again, life had other plans for him. He moved to Philadelphia in 2014, but had to move back after only a few months when his father became sick. His father eventually passed away a day before Isiah’s birthday.

Back in San Diego, Jones, again, began to work toward becoming a professional photographer. Working in sporting goods, he saved enough to buy himself a new camera for Christmas. This time, he says, nothing’s going to stop him.

“I have to chase this dream,” Jones says. “And I’ve been doing this ever since.”

In a way, Jones’ first solo photography and video show is both culmination and commencement. Opening Saturday, June 10 at the Barrio Logan art space ThChrch (2185 Logan Ave.), Surge: A Cinema + Photo Exhibition by Isiah Jones will feature photography, as well as footage he’s shot for a documentary series about young artists growing up in Southeast San Diego. The series is a result of an “Art Saves Lives” grant he received from the Jacobs Center. Jones has also picked up another job teaching photography to youth at the AjA Project, a local non-profit.

“My greatest achievement from that was I inspired one of the girls to become a photographer. She had her parents go out and buy her a camera and a laptop. She told me face-to-face, ‘You inspired me to do this,’” Jones says, getting visibly excited. “Being my own artist is cool, but I find more joy in inspiring other people to become artists.”