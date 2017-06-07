It’s all in the handbag at the Women’s Museum of California

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Women’s Museum of California Hand-tooled leather purse from Justin Leather Goods (1918)

According to the late great New York City street photographer Bill Cunningham, “Fashion is the armor to survive the reality of everyday life.”

If fashion is the armor, for most women the handbag is the sword.

Derived from the amalgamation of the words hand and baggage, the handbag came about during the industrial revolution when women were suddenly thrust into modernity by fast moving cars, trains, and boats. While men were using pants with pockets and small-concealed wallets, women kept their most necessary possessions hanging from their arms or clutched in their hands on view for the entire world to see. And as woman’s roles evolved in this fast changing society, so did the handbags.

Now the Women’s Museum of California (2730 Historic Decatur Road) is getting a rare chance to display this fascinating and historically relevant relationship between women and their most cherished accessory with their exhibit One Hundred Years of One Hundred Handbags, on view through July 2.

“It was one of those kismet things. Everything came together perfectly,” states the museum’s event director, anthropologist Virginia Smith. “At the end of last year/beginning of this year, a community member named Jean Nemer, who had been collecting purses for over 40 years, donated her collection of 100 handbags to the Women’s Museum. We were very thankful for this collection and amazed by the beauty and the depth of it.”

The well-curated treasure trove of bags includes pieces with intricate beading and embroidery, as well as ones with interesting materials such as bamboo and bakelite. There are also reproductions of works of art and scenes from plays and books. Besides the aesthetic marvels, the exhibit is also a prism for audiences to explore the ways in which women employed various materials for both utility and self-expression and how that ties to their positions in history.

“We immediately saw that we had a great exhibit,” says Smith. “These purses really tell a story about the women who owned them. They were a statement. They said something about who that woman was, what her class was, even what her social and political positions were. Flappers had different style purses than other women of that area.”

In addition to the flapper’s bag, museum attendees will also get to view purses which formerly belonged to pioneer women and Victorian socialites, stories all researched thoroughly by museum intern Kim Matsuo.

The collection’s generous donor, Ms. Nemer, puts it even more succinctly.

“They’re works of art owned and carried by women with interesting lives.”