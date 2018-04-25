John Brinton Hogan works off the beaten path

× Expand Image courtesy of the artist A Group of Artists at a Cave, near El Camino del Diablo, Barry M Goldwater Range, Arizona, October, 2012

Contemporary art photographer John Brinton Hogan is not formally trained, but in many ways, it’s his unconventional journey that has resulted in such an impressive and unique body of work. He’ll be showing and discussing some of these pieces on Thursday, April 26 at the Museum of Photographic Arts’ offsite event Let’s Talk Art at Poliform, which will be held at the Poliform showroom in La Jolla (7726 Girard Ave.).

“I went to the school of hard knocks. I barely, barely made it out of high school,” says Hogan. “I was into rock ’n’ roll and skateboarding and have been involved in both of those businesses. That's where my path led me.”

Hogan’s passion for skateboarding transitioned into a career of skate photography and product design that took him around the world. After working in advertising in New York City for a number of years (where he had began exploring his artistic practice), Hogan returned to San Diego to care for his ailing mother. It was upon this homecoming that the artist began to explore his roots and produce work in his current style, which consists of highly layered and evocative landscape portraits of the American West and the bodies that have passed through it.

“When you're in New York City, you're not thinking so much about where you came from and your childhood stuff,” Hogan says. “I was back in my mother's house taking care of her and it took me back to my roots, where I spent a lot of time out in the landscape with my father,” Hogan says. “He was into motor racing and we would go all over the western United States. I was his passenger riding shotgun so I spent a lot of time looking out the windows and camping and going to these strange, remote places.”

While the photos have a strong sense of nostalgia, Hogan uses his artistic vision to elevate the material beyond what could easily be vintage postcard images. By including, and subsequently removing, the human figures in the scenes as well as manipulating the colors and textures (often adding glitter), Hogan creates dystopic, sometimes sinister landscapes that evoke feelings of personal loss, magic, time travel and even alien invasion.

“There is a particular film that is a huge influence on my work that I would see as a kid on like Saturday nights on channel six and that is the 1950’s adaptation of War of the Worlds,” says Hogan. “There were scenes that totally freaked me out where the laser beam from the Martians freezes people and the human elements in the frame glow red or blue or green and then they just cease to exist.”

As part of MOPA’s efforts to engage the public in discussions about photography beyond the walls of the museum, the partnered event with Poliform is a great opportunity to hear first hand about Hogan’s unique story and practice.

“It’s cool when people come out of something other than the traditional art school past,” says Hogan. “I wouldn’t be doing what I do without taking the path that I took.”