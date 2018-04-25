Justin Morrison goes ‘After Nauman’

× Expand Photo by Tim Richards Justin Morrison (far right) and collaborators

In Bruce Nauman’s groundbreaking two short films from 1967-68, Dance or Exercise on the Perimeter of a Square (Square Dance), and Walking in an Exaggerated Manner Around the Perimeter of a Square, the artist films himself performing in the most minimal of senses. As the titles of both pieces accurately describe, Nauman, who is not a trained dancer, executes a series of repetitive actions within a tight set of boundaries. By giving himself a narrow range of rules, Nauman calls into question the role of an artist’s body as material and demonstrates how the movements of that body can serve as gestures, not unlike brush strokes.

The works are striking and a huge contribution to the canon of contemporary art. However, they are rarely screened.

“We're kind of asking a question like, what's after this?” says artist, dancer and choreographer Justin Morrison. Along with 15 performers and in collaboration with the group Space Time, Morrison is presenting a two-hour durational installation they are calling After Nauman. It incorporates the two Nauman films (which are to be projected in a loop) and opens Sunday, April 29 at a new space called the Sandbox (325 15th St.) at 7 p.m.

“Here are these super minimalist, physical explorations by a dude,” notes Morrison. “What happens when the dancer's body takes hold of it? What happens when a female body or a queer body takes hold of it? And how do we move from this kind of really discreet, rather dry formalism into something that's more about appetites and desire and about communal or interdependent actions?”

For Morrison, in addition to taking on canonical masculine figures like Nauman, the appetite for the communal seems to be voracious. The San Diego native returned in 2016 after spending time in New York, San Francisco, Amsterdam and Seoul, and has been actively working to expand and strengthen the creative scene in San Diego ever since. As a resident of the live/work community Space 4 Art in the East Village, Morrison not only shares his space with his partner Victor Adrian De La Fuente (who’s also collaborating on After Nauman), he’s also constantly putting out the call for artists by opening up the communal spaces within Space 4 Art for weekly gatherings. Morrison hopes these actions bring about some of the creative connectivity that he’s seen in other cities.

“The status quo here doesn't satisfy me,” Morrison explains. “I have to have more. I want people coming through all the time. I want interesting conversations. There's not very much incentive for artists to stick around if we don't have some regularity to our interactions.”