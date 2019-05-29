La Rara Noche is more than an open-mic night

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aubrhe Yruretagoyena and Viktor De La Fuente Aubrhe Yruretagoyena and Viktor De La Fuente

It’s a full night at Space 4 Art in East Village (340 16th St.) where dozens of people are mingling and getting ready to experience La Rara Noche, an experimental performance art show like no other in the city.

At the helm of the show are Viktor De La Fuente and Aubrhe Yruretagoyena, who longed for a space that didn’t require a big production, but rather, provided dancers, choreographers and performance artists from San Diego and Tijuana the freedom to perform.

As dancers, performers and visual artists, Yruretagoyena and De La Fuente say there is rarely an opportunity to work on ideas that aren’t necessarily tied to months-long projects or formal performances.

“I can’t think of, outside of a class, where I can be like, ‘Alright, I just had this idea last night and I want to try it out right now and see how it works.’ It’s so much fun,” says Yruretagoyena.

The idea is to have performance artists sign up on the spot to perform work they are developing or simply want to try out in an intimate space with a small audience.

“It’s like an open mic but more physical,” says De La Fuente. The first La Rara Noche was in March and De La Fuente sees it as filling a void in the performance art community on both sides of the border. While most artists have the ability to work on their art while attending school, for example, it’s difficult to find spaces that allow artists to explore their individual abilities outside established institutions. De La Fuente says this is something he experienced himself after graduating from UC San Diego where he first became involved in dance.

“I had a need for something that was less produced, something that wasn’t intimidating like an institution,” says De La Fuente. “Something that could really welcome work that was honestly not great but at least it was a chance to create something and really help my own impulse to explore different ideas,”

At the upcoming La Rara Noche show (on May 30 from 6 to 8:30 p.m.), artists from Tijuana, who don’t have the ability to travel to the United States, will livestream their performances. As they move forward with more events, De La Fuente says they want to support the work of both San Diego and Tijuana artists because there is a need for increasing collaboration between the two artistic communities.

“That is something we really want to continue cultivating,” says De La Fuente.